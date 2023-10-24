Kurt Cobain’s daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, and Tony Hawk’s son, Riley Hawk, quietly tied the knot earlier this month.

According to TMZ, the couple exchanged vows on October 7 after obtaining a marriage license in San Diego County in September. The ceremony was held in Los Angeles.

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, who is Frances’ godfather, officiated the nuptials (Drew Barrymore is her godmother). The marriage marks Frances’ second and Riley’s first.

Kurt and his wife, Courtney Love, welcomed Frances in 1992, two years before the late Nirvana guitarist died by suicide. Tony, 55, meanwhile, welcomed Riley with ex-wife Cindy Dunbar in 1992. He also shares sons Spencer, 24, and Keegan, 22, with ex-wife Erin Lee and daughter Kadence, 13, with ex-wife Lhotse Merriam.

Though the newlyweds have reportedly been together since January 2021, Frances made their relationship Instagram official the following year. “I took a year-long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health,” she captioned a slideshow of pics in January 2022, one of which featured Riley holding a dog in front of a Christmas tree.

She continued: “2021 brought me more into the present moment than I’ve ever been, which I’m deeply grateful for. I wanted to share a few moments that were captured/created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy.”

The couple have kept their relationship primarily out of the public eye, but Frances has shared a few glimpses into their romance via her social media. In an August 2022 Instagram post celebrating her 30th birthday, Frances included a sweet mirror selfie of her now-husband.

Riley seemingly joined Frances on a trip to Japan in April, smiling in one of the many pics Frances shared from her travels via Instagram.

Frances was previously married to Isaiah Silva for less than two years, splitting in February 2016. She filed for divorce one month later, and the proceedings were finalized in 2017.

Silva, 38, later sued Love, 59, claiming she “attempted to murder” him in 2016 while trying to retrieve one of Kurt’s guitars that was given to Silva by Frances.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly in May 2018, Silva alleged that Britney Spears’ former manager, Sam Lutfi, and two others “did burglarize, rob, assault, batter, sexually batter, kidnap and attempt to murder [him]” in his West Hollywood home. (Love told MTV Australia at the time that Silva’s lawsuit was “baseless and nonsense.”)

A source told Us at the time that Frances “forfeited her late father’s guitar to Isaiah in hopes he would just go away but unfortunately that failed,” adding, “[Kurt] would not want this and Courtney will not allow any of it.” The case was ultimately settled in Los Angeles Superior Court in March 2022.