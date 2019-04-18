A Grande-sized love story. Less than two months after Frankie Grande told Us Weekly exclusively that he was single, Ariana Grande’s older brother has a new boyfriend.

Frankie, 36, confirmed his relationship with app developer Hale Leon by posting a PDA-packed picture from the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Wednesday, April 17. The former Big Brother contestant captioned the sweet photo: “Sharing this [kiss] with my boyfriend at #coachella after my sisters triumphant set under the #lgbt flag is a moment i will cherish forever…”

Leon, for his part, uploaded a slideshow of pics and videos showcasing the couple’s romance on Sunday, April 14. “Holy crap. This guy right here has changed my world,” he wrote. “In just this short amount of time, I’ve learned and experienced things I never thought could possibly exist inside a relationship. He has been a beacon of light on my journey through life thus far, and I have no doubt that God, through his impeccable timing, gave him to me for a very, very significant reason.”

Later that evening, Ariana, 25, performed at the music festival in Indio, California. “I am BEYOND PROUD of my little sister for her performance at #coachella,” Frankie wrote on Instagram after watching the concert. “@arianagrande you are a star. one that will light up this planet for many many years to come… for yours is a talent that will last and grow for decades…”

The former Style Code Live host was previously in a relationship with married duo Daniel Sinasohn and Mike Pophis for a few months, but he told Us in late January that being “in a throuple [was] so complicated,” and they ultimately decided to call it quits.

Frankie noted, “You have double the highs, double the excitement … but also double the lows, double the drama.”

The influencer explained that the trio chose “to end things amicably” and he had no hard feelings toward the pair. “I’m super grateful for my last relationship,” Frankie gushed. “I grew so much in it.”

