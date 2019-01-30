It’s over. Two months after revealing he was in a relationship with a married couple, Frankie Grande confirmed he’s flying solo.

“I am single. I’ve been single for about a month now,” Grande, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his new collection of Fifth & Ninth cell phone cases on Wednesday, January 30. “It’s really good.”

“I’m super grateful for my last relationship. I grew so much in it, and at the same time, it wasn’t working out anymore,” he said of his breakup with married couple Daniel Sinasohn and Mike Pophis. “I’m super glad that we decided to end things amicably. And that we can all remain friends … that’s the important thing.”

But the former Broadway star told Us on Wednesday that “in a throuple” was “so complicated.” He told Us: “You have double the highs, double the excitement … but also double the lows, double the drama.”

Grande, who celebrated one year of sobriety in June 2018, admitted that going through a “sober breakup” was difficult. “My emotions were so high and so heavy,” he said. “As breakups go, it was a good one. It was definitely a good one. But I felt everything.”

As for his current thoughts on the split? Grande has “no hard feelings at all” toward his ex-boyfriends. “Thank you, next! I’m so bleepin’ grateful for my exes,” he said, referencing his sister Ariana Grande’s hit song “Thank U, Next.”

Us Weekly broke the news of Frankie’s relationship with the couple in November 2018. “I’m the new addition,” the Livin’ La Vida Grande star told Us at the time, adding that they’d been together for about three months and the husbands were both “very smart.”

“Mike and Daniel are both extraordinary people and I think the world of them,” Frankie later told Us in a statement. “Each of them complete me in different ways and I am honored to be in this very special, very fun relationship.”

