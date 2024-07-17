Fred Armisen and Riki Lindhome revealed they quietly tied the knot over two years ago.

“It’s not a secret, but we didn’t really tell people,” Lindhome, 45, told People on Wednesday, July 17. “We didn’t announce it or anything. And we thought people would hear about it eventually. And that’s what happened, one friend at a time.”

Lindhome didn’t tell her mom about their nuptials on June 1, 2022. “I never wanted to get married. I am not a wedding person. It’s not for me. But this was just for us. We also didn’t want to hurt people’s feelings by not having a wedding — and we didn’t want to get pressured into having one,” she said. “We just wanted to be like, ‘Guess what we did a few months ago?’”

The couple did not get engaged prior to their wedding, and they chose their rings themselves. However, the rings didn’t make it in time for the ceremony, so they wore temporary jewelry.

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in Secret From Ryan Reynolds surprise "I do" to Blake Lively to Beyonce's hush-hush ceremony to Jay Z, take a look back in photos at stars who married in secret

Lindhome and Armisen, 57, chose to wed on a Wednesday, honoring the series of the same name where they crossed paths in 2020. “The wedding was three minutes long and then we got some ice cream,” Lindhome told the outlet.

The twosome had been friends for over a decade before they developed feelings for each other on the set of Wednesday in Romania. At the time, Lindhome was expecting her first child via surrogate, with a donated sperm and egg.

“I could tell I was having feelings, but then I was like, ‘Well, I can’t say anything because I’m about to have a baby,’” she said.

Lindhome noted that she wanted to go on a date with Armisen. “That’s what I knew. So I was like, ‘OK, let’s explore,’” she recalled. “Then it unfolded naturally over time. I wasn’t like, ‘You’re the dad.’ I was like, ‘I want to have dinner with you.’ My thought was, ‘I want to kiss you. I want to see you.’ Then it just kept going.”

Two weeks before Lindhome welcomed her son, Keaton, on March 1, 2022, she took the next step in her relationship with Armisen — saying she loved him.

Related: What the Cast of ‘Wednesday’ Looks Like in Real Life Bringing a role to life. Netflix’s Wednesday put a lot of work into creating Nevermore Academy — which includes transforming the show’s actors into completely different people. The supernatural series, which premieres in November 2022, introduces a coming-of-age mystery that focuses on Wednesday Addams as she attempts to master her psychic powers, solve a killing […]

“It was weird, crazy timing,” she said. “We were friends for so long that it just happened fast. We had one dinner and then it was like, ‘Oh, yeah, let’s see where this goes.’ It was surprising. I would say it was more of a shock to him. He did not see it coming at all.”

Three weeks after Keaton was born, Armisen met the little one. “And I said, ‘All I want is the truth. If you feel in your gut that’s not for you, it doesn’t make you a jerk. I’m not mad at you,’” she told him. “I said, ‘I still think you’re the best. I just want you to really feel what you feel. And then be honest about it because it’s a big life-altering thing.’ And he said, ‘OK, OK.’”

She continued, “I told him, ‘So you just tell me what your heart says, and he said ‘Yes.’ It was just insta-family, basically.”

Lindhome and Keaton moved into Armisen’s home, and the pair tied the knot three months later.

“I was ready to date him, I didn’t know what it would turn into,” she said. “I thought maybe I would be a single mom with a boyfriend. I didn’t know what would happen. I didn’t even know if he was interested at first — I didn’t know anything. But it was a natural evolution.”

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Prove That Love Isn’t Dead In light of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s headline-making split on Tuesday, September 20, Us Weekly rounded up some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrity couples who prove that love isn’t dead — see who made the cut!

Lindhome, who plans to share her motherhood journey in her musical Dead Inside, revealed that a pal predicted she would end up with Armisen.

“I didn’t believe her, but she called it, which is funny,” Lindhome said. “The traditional way to land a man is not to have a baby by yourself and move to Romania.”

Lindhome noted that she’s “sure” Armisen had his reservations at first — and it wasn’t something she envisioned for herself, either.

“I had been planning on being a single mom. I wasn’t planning on adding another entity into the mix,” she said. “It was something we had to find together and see if it could work. Every relationship has a different pace. Every single one. Mine was faster because I was in a different circumstance. But we just went at the pace that was natural. It didn’t feel rushed. We just found our rhythm together.”