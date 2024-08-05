Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman has offered an update about his 3-year-old son Maximus after he was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder.

“After 8 long days in the Pediatric ICU we are officially HOME!,” Freeman, 34, and wife Chelsea wrote in a joint Instagram post on Sunday, August 4.

Last week, the Freemans revealed their son had been diagnosed with “a severe case of Guillain-Barré syndrome,” a disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves.

“Max still has a long road ahead of him to regain his strength and relearn how to walk,” they wrote on Sunday. “But we are so thankful to have our family back together. Thank you God for this miracle.”

The post concluded, “Also, thank you to our incredible team of doctors and angel nurses for taking such good care of our boy. And to our village for helping so much with Charlie and Brandon.”

In addition to Maximus, the Freemans share sons Charlie, 7, and Brandon, 3, who was born three months before Maximus via surrogacy. In a video shared along with the post, all three brothers are seen reuniting in the hospital, with Maximus receiving big hugs from both of them.

The Freemans also reposted a message from NBA Hall of Famer and Dodgers part owner Magic Johnson via Instagram Stories, who shared his enthusiasm on behalf of himself and his wife Cookie Johnson.

“Cookie and I are overjoyed that our prayers have been answered!” Johnson, 64, wrote. “Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea’s son Maximus is home and progressing towards a full recovery! 🙏🏾”

On Thursday, August 4, the Freemans revealed Maximus had been diagnosed with the neurological disorder, calling the ordeal the “hardest and scariest days of our lives.”

“Maximus is such a special boy and he has been fighting SO hard,” the post continued. “This is going to be a journey to recover, but we have faith that he will be completely healed.”

The Freemans first opened up about their son’s condition on Wednesday, July 26, revealing he had been diagnosed with transient synovitis, a condition that causes hip inflammation.

Maximus was admitted to the hospital after he was “unable to sit, stand or walk,” Chelsea wrote via Instagram.

“There is really nothing worse than seeing your child in pain,” she shared. “My heart breaks for all the families that have it worse. Thank you so much for the prayers.”