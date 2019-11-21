



Love is in the air! Freida Pinto revealed she is engaged to her boyfriend, Cory Tran, in a sweet Instagram post on Thursday, November 21.

“It all makes sense now,” the 35-year-old actress captioned posts of her cozying up to the photographer, 33, while flaunting her engagement ring. “Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense. You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart♥️. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé!”

Tran posted the same photos, captured by @samantha_marquart on Instagram, captioned, “The best birthday present I could’ve asked for. Fiancé.”

Pinto was previously in a six-year relationship with her Slumdog Millionaire costar Dev Patel from 2008 to 2014. Us Weekly exclusively reported news of their split. However, there isn’t any bad blood between the exes. Pinto told USA today in 2015 that she and Patel, 29, are “best friends.”

“Everybody has their own little discoveries to make,” the Immortals star said at the time. “Their own surprises, their own disappointments, and they’re all part and parcel of life. There is no way one person can sit down and go, ‘But why did this happen to me?’ Or, ‘It was all going well, what the hell happened?’ Or, ‘No, this just can’t be,’ the denial of it.”

She added, “Running away from it is not going to help you find your answers. So we’re facing it. And we’re dealing. And Dev and I are best friends. That’s never going to change.”

In 2015, Pinto was linked to pro polo player Ronnie Bacardi after they were spotted kissing on a date night in Beverly Hills.