French Open Champ Iga Swiatek Cried Many Times at Eras Tour

After winning her third-consecutive French Open title, Iga Swiatek celebrated by doing a little crying in the rain.

Swiatek, 23, attended Taylor Swift’s rain-soaked Eras Tour stop in Liverpool, England on Thursday, June 13.

“I’m dead 🥹,” the tennis star wrote via X. “Yes, I cried many times during the show.”

She added, “Yes, it was incredible. You are amazing @taylorswift13 🫶🫶.”

Swiatek posted a photo of her tear-streaked cheeks while holding a hand-written letter from Swift, 34, herself.

The note, written on the pop star’s personalized stationery, congratulated Swiatek on her French Open victory. Swiatek defeated Jasmine Paolini in the women’s final on Saturday, June 8, her third straight Roland Garros title and fifth major championship overall.

Swiatek also posted a video via Instagram Stories of her dancing and singing along to “Shake It Off” from her spot on the side of the stage.

As it turns out, Swiatek’s attendance at the Eras Tour had been a months-long logistical project.

“It’s hard with the schedule,” Swiatak said about seeing the tour during an April press conference. “I think there is one show that is going to be perfect, but I think the tickets are already sold out.”

When a reporter told Swiatek that there might still be tickets available, she responded, “So I can just buy them? Well then, what’s the problem? I’ll get to it.”

Swiatek attended the momentous 100th show on the Eras Tour, which Swift confirmed will end in December.

“People have been like, ‘How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?’” Swift, 34, told the sold-out crowd at Anfield stadium. “The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December. Like, that’s it.”

Swift thanked the fans who, like Swiatek, had to organize and mobilize to make their Eras Tour dreams come true.

“You have done so much to be with us, right?” Swift gushed. “You’ve made plans so far in advance, you planned what you were going to wear, you memorized lyrics, you got yourselves here, you figured out parking, you figured out transportation.”

Swift added, “I want to spend the 100th show just thinking about that and living in this moment with you and being here with you. Just know that I appreciate every single ounce of effort that you put in to be with us when this tour reaches triple digits of shows. So, thank you.”