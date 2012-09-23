It was almost a Full House when the cast of the beloved, long-running sitcom got together to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary.

Costars Bob Saget (Danny), Dave Coulier (Joey), John Stamos (Jesse), Candace Cameron Bure (D.J.), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie), Lori Loughlin (Becky), Scott Weinger (Steve) and Andrea Barber (Kimmy) reunited over the weekend to honor the series' milestone together, two and a half decades after its 1987 premiere. Noticeably absent from the happy gathering? Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who became household names thanks to their shared role as the youngest Tanner daughter, Michelle.

PHOTOS: '90s TV stars, then and now

Though the Olsens, 26, couldn't make it, the rest of the cast enjoyed cake, photo ops, and plenty of early '90s nostalgia (Barber and Cameron Bure, both 36, documented the day on their respective Twitter accounts.)

"Love my Full House family. Full heart," Barber shared, adding later, "I just danced to three NKOTB songs in a row with @candacecbure and @JohnStamos. Life is complete!"

The gathering lasted on well into the evening — Barber tweeted around 7:30 pm that she and Cameron Bure had plans to head to a Sound of Music sing-a-long.

"Full House rocks!" she wrote. "Also, I may have had a couple drinks."

The cast's youngest members have all come a long way since their days as youngsters on the San Francisco-based show.

With high-end lines like The Row and Elizabeth and James to their name, the Olsens are now mega-successful designers. Cameron Bure has three children with her husband, hockey star Valeri Bure; her TV sis Sweetin overcame a serious methamphetamine addiction, and now has two kids (one with ex-husband Cody Herpin, and one with current fiance Morty Coyle). As for Gibbler? Barber has two kids with hubby Jeremy Rytky, completed a Masters in Women's Studies at the University of York in England, and now works in an administrative position at Whittier College.

PHOTOS: Other stars planning to walk down the aisle

Or, as she sums up on her Twitter account: "Mother. Wife. Runner. Ex-Gibbler. The neon tights are officially retired, people! But my love for NKOTB still prevails . . ."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!