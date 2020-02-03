Is there a new power couple in the world of hip-hop? G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion showed PDA in a since-deleted Instagram video on Sunday, February 2.

The “No Limit” rapper, 30, shared a brief clip on his Instagram Stories that showed him giving the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker, 24, several kisses on the cheek as they lay on a couch at what appeared to be a house party. He deleted the post soon after, but fans screen-recorded and reposted it on Twitter.

G Eazy & Megan Thee Stallion ??? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zfCgcUc8lO — stell🦉 (@stelladesanta) February 3, 2020

“I AM IN SHAMBLES @theestallion @G_Eazy I AM HERE FOR THIS S–T PERIOD,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “I really hope this @theestallion and @G_Eazy thing is a real thing. I can see it and i love it.”

Hours earlier, Megan (real name Megan Pete) shared a photo via Instagram of herself in a colorful, formfitting bodysuit with the caption, “I ain’t turn into no bad bitch when you met me boy I BEEN that.” G-Eazy (real name Gerald Gillum) commented on the post with an eyeroll emoji, and Megan replied with two of the same emojis. He later reposted her picture on his Instagram feed with four blue heart emojis as the caption.

Both artists were in Miami for Super Bowl LIV. Megan performed at the Maxim Big Game Experience event on Saturday, February 1, and G-Eazy took the stage at Mr. Jones nightclub on Sunday. He also attended the NFL championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, the latter of which won 31-20.

G-Eazy’s ex-girlfriend Halsey was in the Magic City over the weekend too. She made headlines after briefly stopping her performance at Budweiser’s BUDX event on Saturday to call out a heckler in the audience who repeatedly shouted the “Hittin Licks” rapper’s name.

“Who was it? It’s you? Who said G-Eazy? Who’s f–king yelling it?” the “Without Me” singer, 25, said on stage. “‘Cause I’ll kick your ass out of the f–king club. You won’t disrespect me like that at my own show.”

The “Him & I” collaborators dated on and off from October 2017 to October 2018. They broke up over rumors that he had been unfaithful during their relationship.