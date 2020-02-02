Not on her watch! Halsey paused her pre-Super Bowl concert on Saturday, February 1, in Miami to call out a troll who kept chanting her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy‘s name.

“Who was it? It’s you? Who said G-Eazy? Who’s f–king yelling it?” Halsey, 25, can be heard saying in a video clip recorded by a fan. “Cause I’ll kick your ass out of the f–king club. You won’t disrespect me like that at my own show.”

When the “Graveyard” singer is unable to locate the person yelling G-Eazy’s name, she leads the crowd in a chant yelling,”F–k- that guy! F–k that guy!”

Halsey addressed the situation via her Instagram Story the following day on Sunday, February 2.

“Don’t ever let someone make u feel crazy or unhinged cause ur a woman standing up for urself,” the “Bad at Love” singer wrote to her fans. “Don’t tolerate disrespect in the name of being ‘nice.’ Love u.”

Halsey and G-Eazy called it quits for the first time in July 2018 after nine months of dating.“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” Haley posted on her Instagram Story at the time. “I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The pair briefly reconciled before parting ways again in October 2018 shortly after a source told Us Weekly that G-Eazy was spotted “all over other girls publicly at his Halloween party.”

The insider added, “They just can’t seem to get past their previous issues.”

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, called out an ex for cheating on her a few months later during her February 2019 performance of “Without Me” on Saturday Night Live. The wall behind her read, “Ashley, I cheated … in Minneapolis … New Orleans … at home in Los Angeles.”

The “Eastside” songstress has since moved on with Evan Peters. Us broke the news in September 2019 that Halsey is dating the 33-year-old American Horror Story star.

Earlier this month, Us confirmed that the couple have officially moved in together. A source told Us at the time that those close to the pair approve of their relationship.

“Evan’s friends think they’re the perfect duo,” an insider said at the time.

On January 20, Halsey praised her boyfriend in a sweet birthday tribute via Instagram. “Happy birthday darling,” she captioned black-and-white photo booth pictures of the duo. “I can’t imagine a world without you in it.”