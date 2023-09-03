Spanish star Gabriel Guevara was arrested on sexual assault charges while he was at the Venice International Film Festival on Saturday, September 2.

The 22-year-old actor, who starred in Prime Video’s hit Spanish-language film My Fault (Culpa Mía), was arrested by Italian state police on Saturday while he was at the festival, Variety reports. The arrest warrant was from France. The Venice court of appeals is expected to issue a ruling soon in order to determine if Guevara will be extradited.

The Venice Film Festival has clarified that the charges were not related to anything that took place at the annual event.

“Following the news articles which have been emerging on various websites, regarding the Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara being arrested in Venice, the Biennale hereby clarifies that his presence in Venice was not linked to any events or productions related to the 80th Venice International Film Festival,” the organization said in a statement via Variety on Sunday.

His arrest came one day before he was set to receive a Best New Actor award from Finding Italy (which is not associated with the Venice Film Festival). The organization announced that they were not moving forward with the honor amid the news of the actor’s arrest.

Guevara is the son of French actress Marlène Mourreau and Cuban dancer Michel Guevara. He was raised in Spain and first found fame in 2018 after starring in the first two seasons of Skam España. However, it was just this summer that Guevara’s career exploded after Prime Video’s My Fault premiered in June.

The Spanish-language film franchise, based on Wattpad sensation Mercedes Ron’s bestselling Culpables book trilogy, follows Noah (Nicole Wallace) after her mom moves in with her new wealthy husband, dragging Noah along with her. Noah finds herself butting heads with her new street racer stepbrother, Nick (played by Guevara). Noah eventually starts a steamy affair with Nick.

“I was quite surprised because I didn’t expect such a big fandom,” Guevara recently said in a cover story for Spanish outlet Folie while speaking about My Fault‘s overnight success. “It seemed crazy to me and the truth is that I feel very grateful for all the support they are giving me.”

The first film was a hit and Prime Video has confirmed that two sequels, Your Fault (Culpa Tuya) and Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra), are on the way. The streaming platform’s official Instagram account noted that both films were in production, shooting simultaneously as of Wednesday, August 30.