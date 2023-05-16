On the same level! Gabrielle Union revealed that she and her husband, Dwyane Wade, split their bills equally.

“It’s weird to say I’m head of household because in this household, we split everything 50/50,” the Bring It On star, 50, said during a May interview with Bloomberg Originals, which recently went viral after being shared by Black Millionaires via Twitter. “But in the other households that each of us have to support, … there’s always this, like, gorilla on your back, that’s like, ‘You better work, bitch, you better work. Oh, you’re going to sleep in? You know, somebody might not eat.’ And it’s hard.”

Union also noted that she still “struggles” despite having financial security because of having “more responsibilities.”

“I get nervous, like, ‘Oh god, that movie didn’t open. Well, what does that mean? Am I going to have enough to hold everyone up?’” she confessed. “Everyone’s like, ‘It’s coming, calm down,’ and I’m trying to find peace in the journey not using my anxiety and scarcity mindset to be my engine. It’s hard.”

Union and the retired NBA player, 41, tied the knot in August 2014 after dating on and off for years. Four years after Wade and Union’s nuptials, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Kaavia, 4, via surrogate after Union suffered multiple miscarriages.

Before they wed, Wade was married to ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, with whom he shares son Zaire, 21, and daughter Zaya, 15. The basketball player is also father of son Xavier, 9, whom he welcomed in 2013 with Aja Metoyer, and has custody of his nephew Dahveon, 21. The Bad Boys II actress, for her part, was married to former NFL player Chris Howard from 2001 to 2006.

In June 2022, Wade exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about his family’s dynamic and confessed he and his wife didn’t have any plans on expanding their brood.

“I think when it comes to your kids, I think different journeys and different places in life you see the different parents,” the athlete explained at the time. “You see the different personalities come out of different parents and so I think they have a little bit of everyone in them and you just look for your percentage and you hope that the good percentage of you come out.”

A few months later, Wade and Union celebrated their 8th anniversary in August 2022. The Being Mary Jane alum posted a touching tribute in honor of her partner.

“It’s been 8 years now married to my best friend and a lifetime to go. There have been tears and tantrums, triumphs and tremendous gratitude of our love,” Union gushed alongside a clip of footage from the duo’s romance over the years. “I love your evolution and your readiness to look at yourself FIRST before pointing any fingers. I love watching you throw caution to the wind and lead in ways we’ve never seen before. May this journey of ours always be filled with joy and laughter and compassion and grace. I love you baby, forever. Happy Anniversary @dwyanewade #WadeWorldTour.”