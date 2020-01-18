Partners for life! Gabrielle Union wished her husband, Dwyane Wade, a happy birthday and joked that the duo were in it for the long haul.

“Happy birthday spades partner!!” Union, 47, wrote on a series of photos of her man on Friday, January 17, via Instagram. “We in this bitch till the wheels fall off!! Cheers to kicking off 38 with adventures and antics!!”

A few hours later, the Being Mary Jane alum gave her husband of more than five years another shout-out to celebrate his 38th birthday.

“You are so many things to so many people and yet somehow you keep evolving into the man, husband, father, businessman, son, brother, philanthropist, ally, and FRIEND you always knew you could be,” she wrote via Instagram on Friday.

The L.A.’s Finest star, who shares 14-month-old daughter Kaavia with the former basketball player, couldn’t help but gush when sharing a video montage of the birthday boy.

“I am so proud of the FRIEND you are. It baffles some, that you don’t cash in on your friendships or exploit the trust we all have in you, but that’s not you,” she continued. “You’ve been the true definition of friend, even when you suffer. You’ve been the guy that forever takes the high road, gives the benefit of the doubt, creates opportunities out of thin air, and sees the bright side even in darkness. You’ve become my very best friend and I’m so excited where you are going my friend. 38 never looked so good. ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤.”

The clothing designer, who was in Napa, California on Thursday, January 16, for his wine company, D Wade Cellars annual Way of Wade Summit, also shared his thoughts on turning 38 on social media.

“W. O. W‼️ I couldn’t have written this script any better,” the father of four wrote on Friday via Instagram. “To everyone asking me my age 😆, from this day on call me AGELESS! On this day my love ones have made me feel appreciated, loved and I thank you all for that. Thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes. #Chapters.”

Union and Wade began dating in 2009. Four years later, the NBA champ asked the Bring It On actress to marry him, with help of two of his sons, Zaire, 17, and Zion, 12.

The duo tied the knot in Miami in August 2014 and welcomed their first child together via surrogate in November 2018. Wade is also father of Xavier, 6, who he shares with Aja Metoyer.