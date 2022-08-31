A much happier occasion than the Red Wedding! Game of Thrones alum Jack Gleeson married his girlfriend, Róisín O’Mahony, in County Kerry, Ireland.

“Very simple, prayerful and dignified marriage ceremony,” officiant Father Patsy Lynch wrote via Twitter on Monday, August 29, alongside several photos of him and the happy couple.

The priest added, “It was an amazing celebration. Everyone was so relaxed. I will treasure so many memories of this special day.”

Speaking to The Irish Independent, Lynch said the nuptials were merely “a pre-wedding ceremony” and that “the real ceremony will take place over in England, but the family have been holidaying down here in Ballinskelligs, The Glen, for many years and they have so many happy memories here.”

He continued: “I think it was the sheer simplicity that just touched everyone, and everyone was happy and content. Everyone down here knows Jack and that shows they’re just part of the whole community. When I met him, it was as if we knew each other all our lives, he’s that kind of person. There’s nothing artificial.”

After playing the loathsome Prince Joffrey in Game of Thrones, Gleeson, 30, took a six-year hiatus from the industry. He returned to acting with the 2020 miniseries Out of Her Mind and will appear in the upcoming Netflix film In the Land of Saints and Sinners. O’Mahony is also an actress, most recently appearing in the BBC miniseries Laugh Lessons.

The intimate wedding ceremony seems fitting for Gleeson, who told Vulture in 2016 that he aimed “to live as normal a life as possible” despite the success of GoT.

“It’s maybe the status thing that I find uncomfortable,” he told the outlet at the time. “People can be wealthy and not be mean, but this status thing … some people, when they become famous, they feel better, they feel more worthy. That’s what makes me feel really uncomfortable. I try to eschew that as much as possible.”

After his character on the HBO fantasy drama series was killed off during season 4, the Ireland native told Entertainment Weekly the experience was “relieving, in a way.”

He continued: “You want to do the scene and character justice. It’s a complicated scene; I’ve never had a death onscreen before. You want it to look believable, the choking and the coughing. … It was fun in the end, but kind of stressful to be so focused, but acting like you’re completely unfocused. Difficult, but exciting.”

In the April 2014 interview, Gleeson spoke candidly about his desire to take a step back from acting.

“Up until now, [acting] was always something I did for recreation with my friends, or in the summer for some fun. I enjoyed it. When you make a living from something, it changes your relationship with it. It’s not like I hate it, it’s just not what I want to do,” he said at the time.