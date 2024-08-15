Celebrities are just like Us — even they lose count of their subscriptions.

While exclusively chatting with Us Weekly about her new film, Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love, Garcelle Beauvais revealed she once unknowingly spent thousands of dollars on a dating app.

“I went on this site, and it was, like, $399 a week. And I had promised a friend of mine that I would try it, so I signed up,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 57, explained. “And then, I was like, ‘It doesn’t feel right to be paying to meet a guy.’ You know what I mean? And so, I got off the site — [or] I thought I did.”

Several months later, Beauvais said her son discovered she had spent $6,000 in total on her app subscription without realizing it. “He was like, ‘Why do you have a dating app that you’re paying for, Mom?’ And I’m like, ‘What?’” she shared. “Disaster. I didn’t even meet one guy.”

Beauvais shares her eldest son Oliver, 32, with her ex-husband Daniel Saunders and twins Jax and Jaid, 16, with her ex-husband Michael Nilon. The Bravolebrity has been connected to several famous names over the years, including Eddie Murphy, Michael Jordan and Will Smith. Her most recent public relationship was with film producer Michael Elliot. The pair split in February 2020, two months after they made their romance public.

Beauvais told Us that she hasn’t been on a good date in “a long time,” but is “waiting” for the right person to come along. “I think right now is a good time. My kids are going to be going off to college and it’s like, ‘Well, what about me?’” she shared. “Figuring out that part when I’m not a mom, when I’m not into my career — not that I’m not into my career. When I’m not a mom and when I’m not focusing on my career, I think it’s time.”

When it comes to what she’s looking for in a relationship, Beauvais said marriage is “not at all” important to her. However, she does have one requirement for potential suitors.

“[I don’t want] a guy with little kids,” she quipped. “I’m not packing any more snacks. I’ve made [enough] peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for a lifetime.”

Beauvais went on to note that she is open to dating someone younger than her, an idea her character, Ava, struggles with in the new Lifetime movie Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love.

“It was always a thing that I wasn’t really interested [in]. I wasn’t sure. But now, doing this movie, I feel like it’s a person-specific [thing],” she told Us. “If someone comes into my life and they check all the other boxes that I’m looking for and they happen to be younger, I’m open to it now. I wasn’t before, but now I am.”

The film follows her character as she returns to her South Carolina hometown to take care of her elderly aunt (Donna Biscoe), only to form a connection with the driver who picks her up at the airport, Luke (Vaughn W. Hebron), who is 20 years her junior.

“It’s all about being open. Find love where you can get it. I’m not saying that means you need to run out and find a young guy all the time, but I think it’s being open to the idea of being loved, being lovable so that someone loves you,” Beauvais — who also serves as an executive producer — said of the film.

Praising her costar Hebron, 33, she added: “We wanted to find someone who was young enough but man enough so you would believe that she would fall for him. And I think the connection was there and what he was going through and it just made sense.”

Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love premieres on Lifetime Saturday, August 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi