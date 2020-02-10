A clean slate. Garcelle Beauvais and her boyfriend of several months, Michael Elliot, have called it quits.

The new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, 53, announced her split from the screenwriter via Instagram on Sunday, February 9, by sharing a quote that read, “Plot twist … I’m single.” She captioned the post with the hashtag “#lifehappens.”

Many of Beauvais’ friends were surprised by the news (Ali Landry commented, “What?!?! I had a dream two nights ago that I was at your wedding?!”), while others related to her newly single status.

“Damn girl… me too,” two-time divorcée Sherri Shepherd wrote. Rebecca Gayheart, who filed for divorce from Eric Dane in 2018, commented, “Join the club.”

The Jamie Foxx Show alum debuted her relationship with Elliot on Instagram in early December 2019, sharing a selfie of them alongside the hashtag “#datenight.” Days later, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level. They held hands at the event, where Beauvais rocked a zebra-print ensemble and Elliot wore a maroon suit with a black turtleneck sweater.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that the pair have known each other for more than 20 years and a mutual friend reconnected them.

“They’ve been together a few months but they are serious,” the insider said. “Michael went to Garcelle’s for Thanksgiving and her ex Mike Nilon was there too. Her kids like him. He goes over to Garcelle’s for dinner and they put up the Christmas tree together.”

Things seemed to be going well for Beauvais and Elliot as recently as Thursday, February 6, when she spoke about their relationship at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards luncheon in Beverly Hills.

“Oh, my God, he’s been so great,” the Bravo personality told Us at the event. “The fact that he even agreed to be on the show … we’ll see him a little bit. It’s been really, really cool and really fun.”

Beauvais was previously married to producer Daniel Saunders from 1991 to 2000 and talent agent Nilon from 2001 to 2011. She shares son Oliver, 28, with Saunders and twins Jax and Jaid, 12, with Nilon.