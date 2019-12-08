Garcelle Beauvais Debuts New Boyfriend, Michael Elliot, on Instagram

Garcelle Beauvais is officially taken.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, debuted her new boyfriend, screenwriter Michael Elliot, on Instagram on Sunday, December 7.

“#datenight @michaelelliot215,” the Jamie Foxx Show actress captioned a sweet selfie of the two. Elliot, who is best known for his work on Just Wright and Brown Sugar, and Beauvais are pictured in matching black outfits.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the couple, who met 22 years ago, are planning a future together.

“A friend reconnected them. They’ve been together a few months but they are serious,” the insider dished. “Michael went to Garcelle’s for Thanksgiving and her ex Mike Nilon was there too. Her kids like him. He goes over to Garcelle’s for dinner and they put up the Christmas tree together.”

Elliot is Beauvais’ first public relationship since her 2010 divorce from former CAA agent Nilon. The former couple share twin sons, Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas, 12.

Beauvais has been linked to her former costar Jamie Foxx, 51, over the years but the NYPD Blue actress told Us exclusively in September that the two are like family.

“He’s the sweetest,” she explained at the time. “And he’s also single! We’re like brother and sister. We really are. Like, I’ve seen him go from party boy bachelor to a really great dad and, you know, we hang out with my kids, his kids, so it’s really beautiful.”

Beauvais, who also played Foxx’s love interest in 2013’s White House Down, did admit that the two have a strong connection, however. “I find him incredibly sexy and we have insane chemistry,” she said.

The reality TV star hopes that fans will be able to see their “chemistry” together on screen once again. Beauvais told Us in June 2018 that she is ready for a Jamie Foxx Show reboot. (The WB sitcom ran for five seasons from 1996 to 2001.)

“I’ve got to call Foxx, I’m supposed to see him next week. I would love to do it. I think people would love to see it,” she dished at the time. “I don’t know what he’s doing, so he needs to get on it.”

She continued, “People love it, they love our relationship. Some people still think that Jamie and I should be together. I love our friendship. When people connect to characters on a show, it resonates, and I think it still resonates with them. … It was really fun to do. I think that’s why Will & Grace, shows like that, that are doing well with the reboots, is because people connected with the characters really well.”

Beauvais shares a 28-year-old son, Oliver Saunders, with ex-husband Daniel Saunders. The couple were married from 1991 to 2000.

With reporting by Brody Brown