Paying it forward! Garrett Yrigoyen subtly showed support for Becca Kufrin as rumors about the status of their relationship continue to swirl.

The Reno, Nevada, native, 31, donated $201 to a GoFundMe campaign set up for the former Bachelorette’s neighbor Sandy Joachim, who is battling pancreatic cancer. Kufrin, 30, donated $200.

Joachim was diagnosed in late July after “a couple of weeks of decreased appetite, fatigue and abdominal discomfort,” according to the fundraiser. She initially feared she had diverticulitis, which affects the digestive tract, but a CT scan at the emergency room found a two-centimeter mass in her pancreas. She has since started undergoing treatment and had to stop working at her cleaning business as a result.

Kufrin shared the GoFundMe link via Instagram on Sunday, August 23, in hopes of helping Joachim with her medical expenses. The campaign has already raised more than $11,200 of its $12,000 goal.

“Happy Sunday! Have you helped someone else out today? If not, my lifelong neighbor, Sandy (the one we’d always run to when we needed a sweet treat, help plowing our driveway, or just to talk about life & home decor) would love your kindness and support,” the reality star captioned a photo of herself, Joachim and other neighbors in Prior Lake, Minnesota. “She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and is now going through rigorous chemo treatments to fight the monster that is cancer.”

Kufrin wrote that Joachim “has been a staple” in her family’s life and “the best companion” to her mother, Jill, after her father, Steve, died from brain cancer in 2009.

“She is probably the toughest, most resilient and positive human I’ve ever watched throughout my life, and she could use a bit more help,” the former publicist continued. “I’ve included a link in my bio where you can go to donate towards her treatment and bills, and we’re ALMOST there! But any bit helps and fills our hearts with hope. If nothing else, please shoot up a prayer to the big man (or woman) above for her recovery and healing.”

Kufrin and Yrigoyen, who got engaged on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018, sparked split rumors in June after publicly disagreeing over his support of police amid the Black Lives Matter movement. She later told “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast listeners that they were “trying to work through” their issues, but the couple have not been spotted together since. Kufrin fueled breakup speculation on Thursday, August 20, when she shared a photo and video of herself seemingly moving into a new home.