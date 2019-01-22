Speaking his truth. The Bachelorette’s Garrett Yrigoyen opened up about his health and revealed that he was born with a heart condition.

Yrigoyen, 29, shared his story in a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday, January 22, noting that he wants fans to get to know him beyond his reality star status. “Recently I was asked ‘what makes you remarkable?’… Many people know me from being the last man standing and now engaged to Becca Kufrin from ABC’s season 14 of the Bachelorette,” he wrote. “It is remarkable, to be 1 of just a few, of the Billions of people on the Earth, to have gone on a reality show and found love. While it was amazing, and I’m genuinely very happy with everything today, I don’t want that to be what defines me and makes me remarkable. I want to share with you, what I think does.”

The medical sales rep then disclosed that he was born with a hole in his heart “the size of a penny” and doctors told his parents that he “would never be an active child.” However, despite all odds, Yrigoyen overcame his condition.

“Damn they were wrong! Since then, the hole has sealed up entirely. There have been many things in my life that have helped fill it up,” he explained. “There are the aspects of my life that I give credit to, that are special to me, that make me the ‘remarkable’ human that I am today. Love and support form family, friends, acquaintances, and my fiancé Becca.”

Yrigoyen also expressed the factors that drive his “determination to succeed and always find ways to become a better version of myself.”

He added: “On days when I’m at my lowest, my dad always says, ‘life is for the living, so live it up, and don’t waste it.’ I take that to heart. … Just say ‘Yes,’ see what happens, don’t forget to smile and say ‘thank you.’ That is me, GY, I think that makes me ‘remarkable.’”

Kufrin, 28, supported her fiancé by sharing his post on her Instagram Story and encouraging her followers to show him some love. The couple, who are preparing to move to San Diego, previously spoke to Us Weekly about their relationship and revealed that they don’t “have any” wedding plans yet.

“No dates, no months, no venue,” the former bearer of red roses told Us in December. Added Yrigoyen: “I would say the fall of whatever year we choose, because she loves the fall.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!