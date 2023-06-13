Friends in tolerant places! Garth Brooks doubled down on his decision to sell Bud Light at his new bar amid an anti-trans boycott of the beverage.

The country superstar, 61, began by joking that his recent interview with Billboard caused “quite a little bit of a stir” over the weekend. “Let’s address two things on it. One is diversity. Inclusiveness. That’s me. That’s always been me,” the Grammy winner said in a Facebook Live video on Monday, June 12. “Everybody’s got their opinions, but inclusiveness is always gonna be me. I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the problems that are coming.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The “Rodeo” crooner continued: “I love diversity. [I’m] all-inclusive. So, all are welcome. I understand that might not be other people’s opinions, but that’s OK. They have their opinions, they have their beliefs, I have mine.”

The Oklahoma native went on to say that customers at the Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk in Nashville would ultimately decide which beer brands the establishment serves.

“The truth is, it’s those people in those seats that make those decisions,” Brooks said. “And that’s what Friends in Low Places is gonna be. So, here’s the deal. If you want to come to Friends in Low Places, come in, but come in with love. Come in with tolerance, patience. Come in with an open mind, and it’s cool. If you’re one of those people that just can’t do that, I get it. If you ever are one of those people that want to try it, come. Let’s go have some fun.”

Earlier this month, the ACM Award winner said that his bar — “opening soon,” per its website — will serve “every brand of beer.” The comment made headlines because of a recent right-wing boycott of Bud Light over their April partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

“I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another,” Brooks continued. “Our thing is this: If you come into this house, love one another. If you’re an a–hole, there are plenty of other places on Lower Broadway to go.”

The “Callin’ Baton Rouge” artist didn’t mention any other businesses by name, but fans quickly took note of the fact that John Rich and Kid Rock both own bars on Nashville’s main drag. Rich, 49, claimed in April that he would stop selling Bud Light at Redneck Riviera Bar & BBQ. In a social media video, meanwhile, the “Cowboy” singer, 52, shot several cases of the beer with an assault-style rifle. The Michigan native (whose real name is Robert James Ritchie) opened Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in 2018.

After Brooks announced his decision to sell Bud Light, Rich said it was “fine” if his fellow musician wants to do that. “Garth Brooks has always been the guy that said, ‘Everybody come to my show,’” the former Lonestar member told Fox News Digital. “It’s something that we love about Garth. You know, he makes his music for everybody. And that really is what music is about. You’re making your music for everybody. Beer’s for everybody, too.”

The Big & Rich singer went on to claim Brooks might discover that “not many people are going to order” Bud Light if he serves it. “I think he probably sees the pain and division that’s going on in the country and wants to try to help that,” Rich continued. “If I know Garth at all, and I know him a little, that’s probably the impetus behind a statement like that. So, good for him. I wish him the best.”