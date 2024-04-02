General Hospital s David Lautman Proposes to Megan Li Wang

General Hospital alum David Lautman got very creative proposing to fiancée Megan Li Wang.
Wang shared a video of the proposal via TikTok on Monday, April 1, noting that she “accidentally recorded” it because she thought a Lenovo ThinkPad commercial that she and Lautman, 35, filmed together in 2022 was “re-running without [them] paying me.”
What Wang didn’t know is that Lautman had created an extended cut of the commercial to pop the question. In the video, a narrator asked Lautman if he had anything else to say before the onscreen version of the actor mimicked throwing a ring box to the real Lautman. Taking a cue from his onscreen self, Lautman then stood up and pulled out a diamond ring shaped like a cat.
“That was so hard to get you to let me play that episode of the TV show,” Lautman said through laughter. “Well, we met on this commercial. So, I thought it would only make sense if we had an extended version that helped me.”
Wang could be heard laughing behind the camera throughout the proposal and replied, “I don’t know who you are. Yeah, sure,” when Lautman asked her to marry him.
Lautman shared the news via Instagram on Monday.
“She said, ‘Yes.’ Well, technically, she said, ‘I don’t know who you are, yeah, sure!’ But we’ll attribute that to adrenaline, shock, surprise, and uncontrollable laughter from the proposal,” he wrote. “Megan, every day with you is easy; filled with joy, laughter, happiness, and of course, plenty of cats. Looking forward to forever together! @meganliwang💍🥂👰🏻♀️🤵♂️🎊.”
Wang shared a sweet message of her own on Sunday, March 31.
“I said yass! 💍🐱 This relationship has been so easy because it’s right. You never get offended by my comments, instead you insult me back even better 🥹,” she wrote via Instagram. “You understand me and most importantly, you understand my cats. You’ve given them a dad they’ve always wanted. I can’t wait to have more cats with you. @davidlautman.”
In the comments section, Lenovo offered the couple a special gift to celebrate their engagement and history with the tech company.
“You had us worried there for a second 😂 A huge congrats to you both! Since a ThinkPad was there at the start of your love story, can we send you matching ThinkPads to help celebrate?” the comment read.
Prior to sharing laughs during their engagement, Lautman and Wang proved they have a sense of humor about their relationship.
“Great times with @meganliwang 📸😄🥂,” Lautman captioned a May 2023 Instagram post featuring a series of snaps of him smiling for the camera while Wang stared at him blankly.
Wang, meanwhile, wished Lautman a happy birthday in September 2023 with a carousel of pictures of Lautman only half in the frame, writing, “Happy birthday i guess. you look great. @davidlautman.”