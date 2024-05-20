General Hospital star Rena Sofer said “I Do” to her husband, Sanford Bookstaver, for the second time.

“This weekend on what would have been our 21st wedding anniversary I got to Re-Marry my best friend @sbookstaver once again!” Sofer, 55, wrote alongside wedding pictures via Instagram on Monday, May 20. “The journey we are about to begin is the most exciting adventure, in a new state and town, but most thrilling is that we get to do it together as husband and wife!”

Sofer went on to note that the “three years we spent apart were humbling and heartbreaking but vital to us finding each other again,” adding, “The love I have for you now is the foundation of my life. I can’t imagine another moment NOT walking through life with you hand in hand and our hearts entwined.”

The soap opera star concluded her sweet tribute by writing, “You are the love of my life, and it’s not ‘oops we did it again’ but I’m so grateful we did it again!❤️❤️❤️.”

Related: Celebrity Weddings of 2024: Stars Who Got Married This Year The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner, Lauren Alaina, Usher and more celebrities went to the chapel in 2024 and got married. Turner met Theresa Nist during the inaugural season of the Bachelor Nation spinoff, which aired in late 2023. Weeks after their televised proposal, Turner and Nist wed in a live TV ceremony on January […]

Bookstaver, 50, noted that he and Sofer “came back together stronger than ever” in a celebratory Instagram post of his own. “Life with you has never been better, and I’m the luckiest man alive to get to spend the rest of my life with you @rena.sofer,” he wrote on Monday. “Here’s the a brand new lifetime together and to all of our new adventures. I love you more than anything in the world.”

Several stars sent well-wishes to the happy couple via Instagram. “I love this so much ❤️,” Krysten Ritter commented on Sofer’s post, while Hilarie Burton wrote, “Congratulations!!!” Denise Richards, for her part, commented, “Congrats!!! So Happy for you❤️.” Michelle Stafford commented with several red heart emojis.

Sofer and Bookstaver tied the knot for the first time in 2003. They welcomed their daughter, Avalon, now 18, in 2005 before parting ways in 2017. Eventually reconnecting, Sofer announced that they were once again engaged in April 2019.

“What a weekend I’ve had!! HE ASKED ME AGAIN AND I SAID YES!!!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “@sbookstaver I have spent almost 19 years of my life with you and am so happy to spend the rest of my remaining years on this earth by your side. While I don’t recommend divorce as a marriage counseling tool, it sure worked for us! I love you more than anything!!!!”

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest in March 2020, Sofer said that she and Bookstaver were in “no rush” to make their marriage legal the second time around.

“We already have a family,” she said at the time. “We already have a home. We have four dogs. We’ve been back together for about a year and a month. We sold our respective houses within a matter of months of being back together and moved into this new house, which will be a year in April, so it happened really fast. He asked me to marry him before we even moved into the new house. I said yes, of course.”

Related: Celeb Couples Who Met on Soap Operas Finding love on set! Soap operas including Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless and One Life to Live have inspired love stories both on and off the screen. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos started dating shortly after playing love interests on All My Children in 1995. “I auditioned him. They’d been looking […]

She added, “The first time we got married, it was a big wedding, and now we’re just trying to figure out how we want to get married again. I want it to be magical.”

Leading up to their big day, Bookstaver celebrated Sofer with a sweet Mother’s Day Instagram tribute. “You are the greatest mother of all time, and we have the luckiest children because of that,” the director and producer captioned a selfie of the two of them. “They are who they are all because of you! I love you more than anything!”

Sofer’s real-life wedding comes less than a week after her General Hospital character, Lois Cerullo, acted as mother of the bride for her daughter Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) wedding to Chase (Josh Swickard). The fictional couple tied the knot during the show’s Thursday, May 16 episode.