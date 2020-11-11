Celebs were keeping busy this week, from George Clooney being announced as an honoree at the Museum of Modern Art’s 2020 Film Benefit presented by Chanel, to Madison Beer stunning in multiple looks at the MTV EMAs, to KNC Beauty founder Kristen Crawley releasing a limited-edition gift set with StackedSkincare. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— The Museum of Modern Art’s 2020 Film Benefit, presented by Chanel, will honor George Clooney on Monday, December 7. This year’s virtual event will feature a program that recognizes the actor’s acclaimed work with a special musical performance. To help address the devastating impact of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, this year’s event will also benefit Artist Relief, an emergency initiative created by a coalition of national arts grantmakers to offer financial support and informational resources to artists across the United States. A full list of ticketing options can be found on MoMA.org including — for the first time ever — a new $25 ticket with proceeds that will benefit Artist Relief directly.

— Model Lindsay Demayan showed off her orange cut-out dress from Catherine Fulmer in a selfie on Instagram.

— Amazon Handmade hosted a Handmade for the Holidays virtual event where guests learned about holiday traditions and gift ideas from featured Makers including Your Heart’s Content, KarmaLit and Delica. Amazon Handmade offers unique, handcrafted products made by verified Makers from around the globe to bring unique and personalized items right to your home.

— Delilah Belle Hamlin showed off her outfit from Alo Yoga’s new ski capsule on Instagram.

— Mario Lopez partnered with BendShape Masks and donated over 1,000 of the brand’s masks to the Boys and Girls Club in Burbank, L.A.

— P.volve cofounder and celebrity trainer Stephen Pasterino opened his West Hollywood studio for private, socially distanced workout classes at the space’s outdoor terrace. P.volve is a low-impact workout that consists of slow and controlled sculpting movements to transform your body without stressing or bulking your muscles, using their proprietary equipment including the p.ball, p.band and p.3.

— Madison Beer was styled by Kris Fe for the EMAs where she wore a custom Vivienne Westwood dress on the red carpet. She then changed into another custom Vivienne Westwood look paired with a Jade Cropper jacket and Alexa Kelley jewelry. Lastly, she donned a custom Mugler look for her performance.

— Kristen Crawley of KNC Beauty and StackedSkincare teamed up to launch The StackedSkincare x KNC Beauty Mega Moisture Stack, a limited-edition gift set that StackedSkincare’s #1 Dermaplaning Tool, Mini Hyaluronic Acid Serum and Travel Bag and KNC Beauty Big Set Face Masks for $93.

— Glow Recipe is hosting its first-annual Glow Together Virtual Summit featuring Allure Editor in Chief Michelle Lee, Angel Merino aka @Mac_Daddyy, Sarah Bryant and more on Saturday, November 14. The all-day event will cover topics including wellness, self-care and beauty with net proceeds benefitting Project Beauty Share. As part of Glow Recipe’s “Glow for Good” initiative, for every Glow Together kit sold in the United States through Thursday, December 31, the brand will donate $5 worth of product to the organization and is encouraging attendees to donate any new and barely used products directly to Project Beauty Share in advance of the event.

— Doja Cat shared a sneak peek of her collaboration with PrettyLittleThing with an announcement about the collection on Instagram.

— Zara Alexandrova, CEO of Cameleon by Alexandrova, covered the new issue of InStyle Moldova magazine out now.