George H.W. Bush, Former President of the United States, Dead at 94

The end of an era. George H.W. Bush died on Friday, November 30, at the age of 94.

His spokesman, Jim McGrath, revealed the news on Twitter, revealing that the former presidnet died at 10:10 p.m. CT.

Statement by the Office of George H. W. Bush on the passing of the 41st President of the United States of America this evening at 10:10pm CT at the age of 94. pic.twitter.com/XUPgha2aUW — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 1, 2018

“George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st president of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018,” read a statement from his office. “He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline Robinson ‘Robin’ Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William or ‘Bucky’ Bush. Funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as is practical.”

The news of his death comes just seven months after he lost his beloved wife, Barbara, who died on April 17 at the age of 92. The former president was hospitalized for a blood infection just one day after her funeral.

“President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering,” McGrath said in a statement on April 23. “We will issue additional updates as events warrant.”

Bush, who served as commander in chief from 1989 to 1993, had previously battled health issues. In April 2017, he was hospitalized in Houston “for observation due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest,” McGrath said at the time.

The country’s oldest living president was diagnosed with a mild case of pneumonia. His son former president George W. Bush updated followers in an Instagram post later that same month, with a picture of the father-son duo at the hospital. “Pleased to report that 41 is joyful, strong, and ready to come home soon,” he wrote of the 41st president.

The doting dad later tweeted that same picture with the caption: “Big morale boost from a high level delegation. No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder.”

Prior to his time as president, the Massachusetts native served as an aviator in the Navy and flew 58 combat missions during World War II. He was awarded three Air Medals and the Distinguished Flying Cross. He served as vice-president to Ronald Reagan, and was a congressman, ambassador to China, and director of central intelligence and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011.

Bush is survived by his five children: George, Jeb, Dorothy, Neil, Marvin. The couple also shared a daughter, Robin, who passed away at the age of 3. He was also grandfather to 17 and had eight great-grandchildren.

