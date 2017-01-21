Inauguration 2017

George W. Bush Just Can’t With His Poncho During Inauguration — Read the Internet’s Hilarious Reactions

By

#Mood. George W. Bush had a personal battle with his poncho while trying to protect himself from the rain during Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, January 20. The former president couldn’t for the life of him find where to put the poncho over his head, giving birth to a much-needed hilarious new meme on social media after Trump took the oath of office.

Former President George W. Bush keeps covered under the rain during the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017.
Former president George W. Bush keeps covered in the rain during the inauguration ceremony swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

“George W Bush so embarrassed to be seen in Trump's company he hid in a plastic bag #feels #InaugurationDay,” one person tweeted along with the hilarious snaps, while another added: “As wack as today is at least we have George Bush tryna put a rain poncho on lmaooo.”

Former President George W. Bush keeps covered under the rain during the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017.
Former president George W. Bush keeps covered in the rain during the inauguration ceremony swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Former President George W. Bush keeps covered under the rain during the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017.
Former president George W. Bush keeps covered in the rain during the inauguration ceremony swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The photos were captured by Reuters photographer Rick Wilking, and at one point, Bush was so focused on his struggle to arrange his poncho, he seemingly whacked former vice president Dick Cheney, seated behind him, in the head with the plastic material.

Former President George W. Bush keeps covered under the rain during the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017.
Former president George W. Bush keeps covered in the rain during the inauguration ceremony swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

In the series of now-viral photos, Bush can also be seen making eye contact with Wilking and laughing, seemingly aware of the scene he'd been making. Bush was in attendance along with his wife, former first lady Laura Bush. His famous father, George H.W. Bush, and former first lady mother Barbara Bush, who were both recently hospitalized, had to miss the event due to their health scares.

Read the best reactions to Bush's dilemma below:

https://twitter.com/egghead1110/status/822626857334013956

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!