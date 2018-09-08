George Zimmerman, who was acquitted in 2013 of killing Trayvon Martin, threatened Beyoncé and Jay-Z over a docuseries the rapper executive-produced about the teenager.

The Blast shared newly surfaced text messages sent from Zimmerman to Dennis Warren, a private investigator who found participants for Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story. A source close to Michael Gasparro, who executive-produced the Paramount Network series alongside Jay-Z, confirmed to Us Weekly that the texts are legitimate.

“And I’m bringing hell with me. Oh yea and tell Jay-Z he’s a bitch and his wife is a broke whore,” Zimmerman wrote. “If I see either of them in my life, they’ll find themselves inside a 13 foot gator.” The messages will be shown during the finale of the series on Monday, September 10, according to The Blast.

Zimmerman was charged with harassing and stalking Warren in May. The 34-year-old threatened Gasparro in texts as well, sending him his own address and claiming members of a mafia family were searching for him.

The Beyhive flocked to Twitter after news of Zimmerman’s texts broke. “George Zimmerman threaten Beyoncé which means he should end up missing within the next 48 hours,” one tweeted. “Hive y’all know what to do.”

Another tweeted: “GEORGE ZIMMERMAN REALLY THINK HE FINNA COME FOR BEYONCÉ?!!!! BEYONCÉ??????????????”

Zimmerman, who previously threatened Jay-Z, 48, for his involvement in the series in December 2017, was acquitted in July 2013 of all charges stemming from the shooting of 17-year-old Martin in February 2012.

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story examines the teen’s legacy, Zimmerman’s trial and how the incident inspired the Black Lives Matter movement.

The finale of Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story airs on Paramount Network Monday, September 10, at 10 p.m. ET.

