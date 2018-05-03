Gerlado Rivera’s son Cruz Rivera was arrested after allegedly choking and biting his ex-girlfriend until she nearly fainted.

According to the New York Post, the 30-year-old attacked ex Meghan Burke at his New York City apartment on Tuesday, May 2, after she stopped by to pick up her belongings following their split. The outlet reports that, once Burke was inside, Cruz threw her on his bed and pinned her down in a chokehold until she nearly passed out.

Cruz’s roommate came home and called 911, according to the publication. Cruz then allegedly bit Burke’s right hand and leg as she tried to break free from his grasp. Cruz was later arrested at the scene and released the next day without bail following a court hearing in Manhattan.

Geraldo’s lawyer Arthur Aidala told the Post that the TV journalist is “very, very upset about this.”

Aidala added: “Obviously the fact that [Geraldo] reached out to me shows he is supporting his son, but he is quite troubled by the accusations of domestic violence, because nobody takes domestic violence lightly.”

The defense attorney also claimed that Cruz and Burke’s split was “amicable” and the latter does not wish to press charges. Since Cruz’s arrest, Burke has allegedly texted him “I love you” and “I’m sorry about all this,” according to Aidala.

