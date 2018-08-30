French Actor Gerard Depardieu Accused of Rape

French actor Gérard Depardieu has been accused of rape and sexual assault, a French judicial official tells the Associated Press.

French newspaper Le Parisien reports that the woman is a 22-year-old comedian and dancer. She claims Depardieu assaulted her on August 7 and August 13 at his home in Paris. The official told the AP that she filed a complaint on Monday, August 27, and the Paris prosecutors began working on the case on Wednesday, August 29.

Per the AP, Depardieu’s attorney, Herve Temime, told France’s BFM TV that the actor “absolutely denies any rape, any sexual assault, any crime.”

Temime told French news channel BFMTV that the 69-year-old was “shocked” by the claims made against him.

“I have strong elements to show that no offense took place,” Temime said. He also claimed that the crime was “the opposite” of his client’s personality.

Temime added: “I regret that this investigation was not kept secret as usual.”

Depardieu, who has more than 234 acting credits, was nominated for an Oscar for his role in Cyrano de Bergerac in 1991. His other notable credits include The Main in the Iron Mask, 1492: Conquest of Paradise, Danton and The Count of Monte Cristo miniseries. He also took home a Golden Globe for his performance in Green Card in 1991.

