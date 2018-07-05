Gigi Hadid Responds to Rumors Her Zayn Malik Relationship Is Fake

Gigi Hadid is setting the record straight once and for all. The model addressed speculation that her relationship with Zayn Malik is just a publicity stunt in the comments section of the Instagram account “ExposingFakeeAssZigiii.”

“Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day … pls stop.. it’s just negative, I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect a relationship between two people that you don’t even know and that you do not see 99% of,” she began in a lengthy message on Wednesday, July 4. “Someone who is virtually inactive on the app, I don’t need his follow – my eyes are tattooed to his chest.”

“The energy you put into this does not serve you our [sic] your life in any way kids…. truly ‘beating a dead horse.’ You guys can call it promo but I just post about my boyfriend like anyone else, whether I support z or he supports me is out of love and excitement for one another,” she continued. “There’s nothing to figure out all the time… give it a break. this is my last comment on this matter but I hope u know it’s not coming from a bad place, just would love for you to find something else that inspires you in life…”

She then apologized if her comments came off as “immature” when a fan mentioned that perhaps she should’ve sent a DM to the Instagram user instead.

“I see your point that it should have been a direct message, and I agree- just didn’t think of it. This is all just very frustrating and I’m only human. I’ve seen the sh-t on this account for just as long as u- and have too stand quiet. – I’ve just had enough.. just because I’m ‘a celebrity’ doesn’t mean I don’t feel, or that my time is too precious to not listen to what people have to say,” she wrote. “I’m sure you can see how assumptions like this can be hurtful, especially about someone I love deeply- if you guys love him too, sooner or later you’ll realize we’re on the same team … I ’m just trying to open a dialog so people understand that their words are hurtful and not just an ‘anonymous confession’ this internet culture is cruel and does not serve a greater purpose.”

Hadid’s remarks come just days after she called Malik her “muse” in an Instagram Story.

Hadid, 23, and the former One Direction singer, 25, ended their two-year relationship in March, but were spotted kissing in NYC just three months later. Last month, the singer addressed their status during an interview with GQ magazine.

“We’re adults,” he said for the July issue. “We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectations … I’m really thankful that I met her.”

