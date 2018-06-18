Are they or aren’t they? Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid announced their breakup in March after more than two years together, but the former couple has been spotted recently looking very much in love. Now, Malik, 25, is explaining his and Hadid’s relationship status.

“We’re adults,” the One Direction alum tells GQ for his cover story in the July issue. “We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectations … I’m really thankful that I met her.”

Malik also tells the magazine Hadid, 23, helps him unwind. For example, they enjoy time with their horses at the Pennsylvania farm he recently bought at the recommendation of Hadid’s “really f–king cool” mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid, who has a farm nearby.

And the “Let Me” singer credits Gigi for her organizational skills, clarity of thought, and positive attitude. He even says she’ll “eventually” handle his finances.

It may be a Hollywood romance, but Malik doesn’t subscribe to the typical notions of fame. “When you say ‘star’ … everyone wants you to be this kind of character that owns a room or is overly arrogant or confident,” he tells the magazine. “I’m not that guy. So I don’t want to be a star … To do the self-indulgent ‘Look at me, I’m amazing’ thing on the red carpet, it’s not me.”

Instead, he just allows the paparazzi to take photos, which is how fans found out he and Gigi seem to still be an item. “That’s my promo,” he explains. “I come outside, they take photos. They stay outside and do all the work! You can get pissed off about it, and be like, ‘Yo, this is a hindrance on my life.’ Or you can use it for your own benefit and be like, ‘Well, if they’re going to take the photos, then let them.'”

