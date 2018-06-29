Can you feel the Instagram love? Though Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik broke up in March, it’s become increasingly evident the split was short-lived. Now the 23-year-old model is singing Malik’s praises on Instagram.

In an Instagram story posted close to midnight on Friday, June 29, Hadid posted a photo of the 25-year-old One Direction alum with the words “muze” and “my manz” stamped on the image, along with flirty graphics.

It’s a marked relationship status change from March 13, when both stars confirmed their breakup in separate Twitter posts. “I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared,” Hadid wrote in hers. “I want nothing for the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for.”

Malik, meanwhile, wrote that he had “an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship” with Hadid. He added: “I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul.”

Two weeks ago, however — and after the couple was spotted kissing — GQ published a cover story about the “Let Me” singer in which he implied he and Hadid had informally rekindled their two-year romance. “We’re adults,” he said. “We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectations … I’m really thankful that I met her.”

