Instagram official? Gigi Hadid continued to fuel rumors that she has reconciled with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik by posting a sweet photo of them together on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 6.

The image showed the model, 23, and the “Entertainer” singer, 25, cuddling on a couch while he played a Pokémon game on an iPad. Malik’s face was hidden due to the angle of the snap, but fans were quick to recognize his recently bleached hair and heavily tattooed shoulders and arms.

“After party like making it rain Pokémon cards,” Hadid, who attended the New York City premiere of Ocean’s 8 earlier in the night, captioned the post. She added a yellow heart and several GIF stickers of Pokémon characters including Pikachu and Charmander.

Hadid and Malik announced in March that they had called it quits after more than two years together.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,” the former One Direction member wrote in a statement on Twitter at the time. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time.”

In a statement of her own, the Messika ambassador wrote, “I’m forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be.”

About six weeks later, the pair were spotted kissing on a street in NYC. “They were walking arm-in-arm and holding hands,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively. “Zayn kissed her on the cheek while they were waiting at a corner.”

