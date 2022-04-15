Gilbert Gottfried Laid to Rest in Funeral Attended by Jeff Ross and More

Saying goodbye. Gilbert Gottfried‘s family and friends paid their respects to the late comedian during an emotional funeral service two days after his death.

The Aladdin voice actor, who died earlier this week at age 67, was laid to rest on Thursday, April 14, after a ceremony held in NYC’s Upper West Side neighborhood. Plenty of Gottfried’s friends and colleagues were on hand for the solemn event, including Jeff Ross, Susie Essman, Mario Cantone, Colin Quinn, Paul Shaffer and Dave Attell.

Ross, 56, delivered a eulogy for the Problem Child actor, who died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia, a heart condition that results from the genetic muscular disease myotonic dystrophy type II. “What a mission in life, what a purpose to have in this world,” the New Jersey native said in his speech, according to Page Six. “And he wasn’t just regular funny — he was hilarious.”

The former Sneaky Pete star also gave a shout-out to Gottfried’s wife, Dara Kravitz, and their two children: daughter Lily, 14, and son Max, 12. “[He is] survived by his wife, and sister, two great kids and over 12,000 little bottles of shampoo,” Ross joked.

Gottfried’s family announced his death in a statement shared via social media on Tuesday, April 12. “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” they wrote. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

Kravitz, 52, also spoke at the funeral for her late husband, and like Ross, she highlighted his unmatched sense of humor.

“I loved his heart and soul,” she said. “His jokes were dirty, but his heart was so pure.”

The producer also recalled her first meeting with the actor, which happened during a Grammys party held at the New York City restaurant Tavern on the Green in 1997. “I was there because I was in the music business, and he was there for the free food,” she recalled. “Some food fell off my plate and Gilbert picked it up and put it on his plate. I thought it was a bit odd, but I’ve always been a bit attracted to odd people.”

Gottfried’s funeral was also attended by Bob Saget‘s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters Aubrey, 35, Jennifer, 29, and Lara, 32.

Shortly after the Full House alum’s death in January at age 65, Gottfried shared a photo of himself with Saget and Louie Anderson, who had also died in January. “This photo is very sad now,” the Aristocrats star wrote via Instagram at the time. “RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!