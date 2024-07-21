Gisele Bündchen and her twin sister, Patricia Nonnenmacher Bündchen, are celebrating their 44th birthdays.

“Grateful to be celebrating one more year around the sun with my super sis. Thank you everyone for all the love and birthday wishes,” Gisele wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 21, alongside a carousel of photos of the sisters spending the day together.

In the first photo, the sisters embraced each other while sitting at a dinner table looking sun-kissed as their blonde tresses hung in waves around their shoulders. Other photos revealed a boat ride as well as an elaborate table set up for a birthday dinner. One pic showed off the colorful desserts, and another photo showed the sisters hugging on the beach.

One snap revealed two different types of chocolate cake for each Bündchen twin as Gisele and Patricia each blew out their own birthday candles. “Feeling blessed to be surrounded by so much love. Looking forward to what is ahead🙏❤️,” Gisele concluded her caption.

The birthday shout-out was Gisele’s first personal post in months since she made headlines in May after several jokes regarding her marriage to ex Tom Brady were made during Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady. A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Gisele was “offended and upset” by some of the comments made during the live event.

Among the jokes made about Gisele during the Roast of Tom Brady, which aired on May 5, most of them included jabs at her and Brady’s marriage and her new relationship with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at the time.

“Gisele and Tom had a ‘no disparaging remarks’ rule when it came to speaking about each other or their marriage and divorce,” the insider explained. “She thinks her new relationship should have been off-limits. Tom did reach out to Gisele to apologize to her. They are cordial and only communicate about the kids.”

A second source added “Just like with any roast, neither Tom nor any of the participants knew what was going to be said about them” ahead of time, but “as with any roast, they target public parts of your life.” The source continued, “Their kids were always off limits. Everything was all in good fun.”

Gisele and Brady share two children, son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, and divorced in October 2022 after over a decade of marriage. Brady also shares son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynihan. Another source told Us, “Tom wants to have a good relationship with Gisele. He wants them to have closure and be in a good place.”