Feeling healthy. Giuliana Rancic and her family have made a full recovery after testing positive for COVID-19 in September.

The entertainment reporter, 46, shared the news on Friday, October 16, via her Instagram post about Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A fan commented asking how she was feeling since her COVID diagnosis and she replied, “We are through it and all better now. Thank you for asking. We appreciate it.”

The Giuliana & Bill alum revealed in September that she would no longer host the 2020 Emmy Awards because she tested positive for coronavirus.

“As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet, I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly but unfortunately, this year is just so different,” she explained in a video posted via Instagram. “As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful.”

Rancic added that she was “doing well” but announced her husband, Bill Rancic, and their son Duke, 8, also tested positive for the virus.

“My husband, Bill, and our son also did test positive, but we’re all doing well and taking care each other so I’m going to get back to doing that,” she said. “But I just want to say I’m wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I’ll see you on the next red carpet.”

Bill, 49, detailed his family’s battle with coronavirus during his October 8 appearance on The Doctors. The RPM restauranteur said he got tested after a friend they were quarantining with contracted the virus.

“Shockingly me, Giuliana and our son Duke, we all tested positive, needless to say we were rather shocked because we were all so cautious wiping every package down,” Bill explained. “We got it while we were in seclusion which tells you anyone can get it … this is not a joke.”

Bill said he suffered from “some respiratory symptoms” and a “little bit of body aches” but Giuliana — who has a history of breast cancer — had mild symptoms. “Fortunately her symptoms were less than mine and she’s strong as a bull — so knock on wood, thank God, that everything is okay,” he said.