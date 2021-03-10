Ryan Murphy Dismisses Claim He Broke Promises to Naya Rivera's Son Josey

Glee creator Ryan Murphy set the record straight amid claims he broke a promise to Naya Rivera‘s family after her July 2020 death.

On Tuesday, March 9, the late Devious Maids alum’s father, George Rivera, slammed Murphy, 55, via Twitter, accusing him of “fake outrage” and “hollow gestures” after the actress accidentally drowned in Lake Piru in California last summer. George claimed the showrunner never established the college fund that Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan vowed to create for Naya’s son, Josey, 5, after the incident.

“Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did … or didn’t do !!! I’m about to blow up this story …. and make sure he’s [sic] knows that I know ….” George wrote.

In a second tweet, he added, “When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are ‘less than’ …. vocalize a good game , but it’s as shallow as the sets on stage , that they create. Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses …. even in an unexplainable tragedy …”

George then tweeted, “Broken Promises…… fake outrage …. hollow gestures ….. no phone call.”

As the late star’s father’s tweets gained traction online, Murphy responded to his claims. He tweeted on Tuesday, “Myself, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera’s child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust. We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate.”

Naya died while on a boating trip with her son. Police found her son alone on a boat and launched a five-day search for the actress. Her body was eventually recovered, and investigators suggested she was caught in a strong current while swimming. They said at the time that she likely “mustered enough energy to get her son back into the boat, but not enough to save herself.” She was 33.

In the weeks after her death, costars and more rallied around her family, sending messages of support. Murphy, Falchuk and Brennan released a joint statement paying tribute to Naya and promising to ensure her son was financially cared for.

“Our hearts go out to her family, especially her mom, Yolanda, who was a big part of the Glee family, and her son Josey,” the statement began. “The three of us are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all.”

Naya shared Josey with former husband Ryan Dorsey. The pair tied the knot in July 2014 in Mexico. They split shortly after and finalized their divorce in June 2018.