Glen Powell’s shocking story about cannibalism has both himself and fans scratching their heads.

Powell’s interview on the “Therapuss with Jake Shane” podcast last month went viral after the actor, 35, claimed his younger sister Leslie Powell’s friend’s date nearly ended up with a man trying to eat her.

Now, Powell is realizing that the terrifying tale is likely nothing more than an urban legend after fans called out the story’s authenticity. “Props to my little sister’s friend who told her this dating story … I’ve been telling this for years,” he wrote via X on Monday, June 10. “I’m questioning my whole life now … False alarm.”

During his podcast interview, Powell recalled how his sister’s friend trusted her “cannibal instincts” while on a date. “The guy’s super charming and they have a great night and she goes back to his apartment that night and he’s like, ‘Hey, can I give you a massage?’” he explained. Although the girl got “weird vibes” from the guy, she accepted the shoulder massage offer before eventually leaving the man’s apartment.

“Everything’s just feeling odd, and she’s like, ‘I’ve got to get out of her,’” Powell added. “He gets a little weird, like, ‘No, please don’t leave. Sorry.’”

The next day, Powell said the girl went to the doctor after her skin started “itching like crazy.” He continued: “[The doctor] does a test on her, and it turns out that it’s, like, a black market lotion that breaks down skin for human consumption,” he alleged. “This man was rubbing lotion on her body to eat her. So, the doctor’s like, ‘You’ve got to give me this person’s address and you should call the police.’ They go to this guy’s house, and he had several girls’ bodies in the house.”

During the podcast, Powell noted that he would let his sister “fact check” the story and didn’t go into further detail about what happened to the alleged cannibal. Fans quickly accused the story of being nothing more than an urban legend.

“I don’t understand why everyone is believing that glen powell cannibal story like surely if there was a cannibal serial killer going around rubbing lotion that breaks down skin on random tinder dates and then just letting them go home, we’d see it on the news???😭,” one fan wrote via X.

Other fans, meanwhile, shared their similar experiences of believing wild stories they were told by friends. “I’m so glad ‘I was told this and I thought it was true so I told everyone but it’s not true and now I feel stupid’ is a universal experience,” an X user wrote on Monday. Another fan jokingly tweeted that they loved how Powell “never questioned the authenticity of this story.”