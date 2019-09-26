



Music lovers unite! Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, Queen and Adam Lambert, OneRepublic, H.E.R. and Carole King are all headlining the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in NYC on Saturday, September 28.

Festival goers can also expect French Montana, Ben Platt, Jon Batiste and Stay Human to take the stage as special guests during the event.

If the star-studded line up wasn’t enough, Matt Bomer, Connie Britton, Rachel Brosnahan, Nina Dobrev, Elvis Duran, Becky G, Taraji P. Henson, Dakota Johnson, Becky Lynch, Aasif Mandvi, Rami Malek, Bridget Moynahan, Bill Nye, Kal Penn, Joy Reid, Erin Richards, Seth Rollins and Forest Whitaker will all be cohosting the festival this year.

Even better than the A-listers, Global Citizen also gives back. The platform has a goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030 and plans to do so by educating global citizens about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, having them take action on those issues and even offering rewards for these actions as part of a global community committed to lasting change. These commitments and policy announcements positively impact more than 2.5 billion people.

If you’re unable to make it to the actual festival, don’t fret. For the sixth consecutive year, MSNBC and Comcast NBCUniversal have teamed up with the Global Citizen Festival to air an exclusive live simulcast of the festival beginning at 4 p.m. ET on MSNBC, MSNBC.com and NBC News Now.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Ari Melber and Stephanie Ruhle will host MSNBC’s broadcast of the festival along with MSNBC correspondents Jacob Soboroff and Savannah Sellers, who will be live from Central Park, will be interviewing and featuring world leaders, celebrities and activists throughout the evening.

“For the past six years we at MSNBC and Comcast NBCUniversal have stood side by side with Global Citizen on the mission to end extreme poverty by 2030,” Phil Griffin, President of MSNBC said. “As a leading media and technology company, we recognize that we are in a unique position to help solve some of the world’s most pressing social issues and for us, this is a priority.”

