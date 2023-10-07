Some Bachelors might think of Jesse Palmer as a life saver, but they might not realize he has actually saved a coworker from danger.

“I once saved my colleague’s life using the Heimlich maneuver during the broadcast of a football game,” Palmer, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly‘s “25 Things You Don’t Know About Me” feature.

In 2013, the former professional football player came to ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler’s rescue during the Pinstripe Bowl at New York City’s Yankee Stadium. Fowler, now 61, shared his appreciation at the time via Twitter (now known as X). “Never before needed a Heimlich at halftime. (Or any time)! thanks Jesse Palmer! He saved me from death by dry chicken sandwich. Really,” Fowler wrote.

He added, “Not bad to have quick thinking, ex-NFL player around when Heimlich needed. I’ll take bruised ribs to avoid choking!”

When he isn’t saving lives, fans can catch him hosting The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, which both air on ABC Thursdays starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to learn more facts you might not know about Palmer:

1. My favorite movie is Big Trouble in Little China. Kurt Russell as Jack Burton is simply iconic.

2. My favorite place to visit is Provence, France. The lighting and scenery are purely magical.

Related: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now? While some roses stand the test of time, others wilt before the Neil Lane engagement ring can be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart and one of the most successful reality TV franchises was born. […]

3. My favorite slow song is “With or Without You” by U2.

4. The most nervous I’ve ever been interviewing anyone was Seal at the Grammys. I’m a massive fan, and he’s a lot taller than I thought he was going to be.

5. I was a 10-pound, 7-ounce baby. The nurse almost dropped me on my head right after my mom gave birth.

6. I can’t ice-skate very well, which is very un-Canadian of me.

7. My favorite condiment is Tabasco sauce. I put it on everything. I also hate ketchup.

8. The place I most want to travel to next is Istanbul. I’m a huge history buff, and walking around ancient Constantinople, where East meets West, would be a dream trip.

9. My first car was a black-and-gold Jeep Country. I called it “The Rock.”

10. The first concert I ever attended was George Michael. My parents took me when I was a little boy, and I just remember him singing about “sex” a lot.

11. I had 14 posters of NFL quarterbacks on the walls, door and ceiling of my bedroom growing up.

12. When I was a baby, an orangutan tried to steal me from my mom at the zoo.

Related: ‘The Bachelor’ Host Jesse Palmer’s Wife Pregnant With 1st Baby Bachelor Nation is getting a little bigger — Jesse Palmer and wife Emely Fardo are expecting their first baby. “We’ve been keeping a secret … our family is growing and our hearts are so full!” Palmer, 44, wrote via Instagram on Friday, August 18. “This is a dream come true for us and we’re so […]

13. My best advice is to say yes as often as possible. It opens doors to future opportunities and possibilities and helps you learn a lot about yourself.

14. My proudest book achievement is reading War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy. It’s a long read, but it’s well worth the time.

15. If I didn’t end up playing pro football, I would’ve been an ambassador to Canada.

16. My celebrity crushes growing up were Cindy Crawford and gymnast Kim Zmeskal.

17. I met my wife, Emely, at Rumble Boxing in NYC. Watching her punch the bag was both a turn-on and totally frightening.

18. My favorite room at home is our powder room. My wife covered it in Gucci wallpaper.

Related: 26 Male Celebs Told Us How Often They Think of the Roman Empire Social media users have been completely shocked to find out how frequently men think about the Roman Empire on a daily basis. The question was first posed by TikTok user Madeline Heller earlier this month, who noted that she was surprised to learn that her husband thinks about Ancient Rome at least once a week. […]

19. My proudest achievement is skiing down the black diamond “Cloud Spin” trail at Whiteface Mountain in New York when I was 8. I fell 59 times and ripped my ski jacket on a tree.

20. People call me “Carson” a lot because they confuse me with former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer.

21. The best gift I ever received was a football helmet for Christmas when I was 7.

22. French bulldogs are my spirit animal.

23. My full name is Jesse James Palmer. My parents named me and my three brothers after famous cowboys.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

24. I once saved my colleague’s life using the Heimlich maneuver during the broadcast of a football game.

25. If I could have dinner with two celebrities, it would be Drake and Vincent Cassel.