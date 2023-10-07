Some Bachelors might think of Jesse Palmer as a life saver, but they might not realize he has actually saved a coworker from danger.
“I once saved my colleague’s life using the Heimlich maneuver during the broadcast of a football game,” Palmer, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly‘s “25 Things You Don’t Know About Me” feature.
In 2013, the former professional football player came to ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler’s rescue during the Pinstripe Bowl at New York City’s Yankee Stadium. Fowler, now 61, shared his appreciation at the time via Twitter (now known as X). “Never before needed a Heimlich at halftime. (Or any time)! thanks Jesse Palmer! He saved me from death by dry chicken sandwich. Really,” Fowler wrote.
He added, “Not bad to have quick thinking, ex-NFL player around when Heimlich needed. I’ll take bruised ribs to avoid choking!”
When he isn’t saving lives, fans can catch him hosting The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, which both air on ABC Thursdays starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Scroll down to learn more facts you might not know about Palmer:
1. My favorite movie is Big Trouble in Little China. Kurt Russell as Jack Burton is simply iconic.
2. My favorite place to visit is Provence, France. The lighting and scenery are purely magical.
3. My favorite slow song is “With or Without You” by U2.
4. The most nervous I’ve ever been interviewing anyone was Seal at the Grammys. I’m a massive fan, and he’s a lot taller than I thought he was going to be.
5. I was a 10-pound, 7-ounce baby. The nurse almost dropped me on my head right after my mom gave birth.
6. I can’t ice-skate very well, which is very un-Canadian of me.
7. My favorite condiment is Tabasco sauce. I put it on everything. I also hate ketchup.
8. The place I most want to travel to next is Istanbul. I’m a huge history buff, and walking around ancient Constantinople, where East meets West, would be a dream trip.
9. My first car was a black-and-gold Jeep Country. I called it “The Rock.”
10. The first concert I ever attended was George Michael. My parents took me when I was a little boy, and I just remember him singing about “sex” a lot.
11. I had 14 posters of NFL quarterbacks on the walls, door and ceiling of my bedroom growing up.
12. When I was a baby, an orangutan tried to steal me from my mom at the zoo.
13. My best advice is to say yes as often as possible. It opens doors to future opportunities and possibilities and helps you learn a lot about yourself.
14. My proudest book achievement is reading War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy. It’s a long read, but it’s well worth the time.
15. If I didn’t end up playing pro football, I would’ve been an ambassador to Canada.
16. My celebrity crushes growing up were Cindy Crawford and gymnast Kim Zmeskal.
17. I met my wife, Emely, at Rumble Boxing in NYC. Watching her punch the bag was both a turn-on and totally frightening.
18. My favorite room at home is our powder room. My wife covered it in Gucci wallpaper.
19. My proudest achievement is skiing down the black diamond “Cloud Spin” trail at Whiteface Mountain in New York when I was 8. I fell 59 times and ripped my ski jacket on a tree.
20. People call me “Carson” a lot because they confuse me with former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer.
21. The best gift I ever received was a football helmet for Christmas when I was 7.
22. French bulldogs are my spirit animal.
23. My full name is Jesse James Palmer. My parents named me and my three brothers after famous cowboys.
25. If I could have dinner with two celebrities, it would be Drake and Vincent Cassel.