Golden Bachelor’s Susan Noles may not have received Gerry Turner’s final rose, but she’s been on a few dates with a man she met at Marshalls.

“He bought a new home and he was going to get some things he needed, and he asked to take a selfie,” Noles, 67, told People on Friday, May 3. “I can’t go grocery shopping without somebody recognizing [me]. And this is Philly, the City of Brotherly Love. We all know everybody here.”

Noles’ “Golden Hour” cohost and Kathy Swarts gushed that her pal is the “perfect person.” She added, “Susan loves to cook, she loves to clean, she likes to shop — all you guys out there, check her out!”

Noles previously revealed to Us whether or not anyone had slid into her DMs since her reality TV debut.

Related: Status Check! Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong Some Bachelor Nation couples hit different. The Bachelor franchise has been matchmaking since 2002. Back in 2003, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter became the first Bachelor Nation couple to walk down the aisle. The twosome, who met while filming the first season of The Bachelorette, celebrated 19 years of marriage in December 2022. Thank You! […]

“No! I think I’m too strong of a personality. But my wedding business has taken off!” she said while attending the QVC Women’s Summit in Las Vegas in April. “I used to believe I was a woman that needed a man but now I know I’m a woman that a man needs!

Noles noted that she’s focused on her future, telling Us that life after 50 has been an age of possibility. She added, “The best part is I don’t care what people think.”

Bachelor Nation first met Noles when she vied for the affections of Turner, 72, during The Golden Bachelor season 1. During the November 2023 season finale, Turner got down on one knee and proposed to Theresa Nist — whom he wed in a televised wedding ceremony in January, which Noles officiated.

Turner and Nist, 70, sent shockwaves through Bachelor Nation when they announced in April that they had split a couple of months after exchanging vows. Hours later, Us broke the news that Turner filed to dissolve their marriage, citing an “irretrievable breakdown” as the reason for the separation.

Related: Bachelor Nation Splits Not all breakup statements are created equally, but the Bachelor Nation splits are adding up in 2022. Bachelor in Paradise season 7 pair Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian were the first couple to call it quits this year. “We have decided to go our separate ways. Never did we imagine this, but we’ve come to […]

After the news broke, Noles poked fun at how their divorce affected her. “They ruined my marriage thing. I mean, I had no divorces,” Noles told Us in April. “My record was perfect.”

Noles noted that Turner and Nist were “doing good” since deciding to go their separate ways. When asked whether she was surprised by their breakup news, she made a gesture where she pretended to zip her lips.

Noles previously reacted to their divorce announcement in a joint video with Swarts in April. “Don’t give up on the idea of meeting somebody on a show like that,” Noles told fans. “There are so many people out there who are still in love. And I truly believe those two fell in love.”