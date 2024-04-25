Susan Noles poked fun at how Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist‘s divorce has affected her.

“They ruined my marriage thing. I mean, I had no divorces,” Noles, 67, who was one of Turner’s contestants before officiating his and Nist’s wedding in January, exclusively told Us Weekly while attending the QVC Women’s Summit in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 24. “My record was perfect.”

Noles noted that Turner, 72, and Nist, 70, were “doing good” since announcing their split. In response to a question about whether Noles was surprised by the breakup news, the wedding officiant made a gesture where she zipped her lips.

When the Golden Bachelor debuted in September 2023, Noles was one of the women who competed to win Turner’s heart. Noles ended things on such good terms with Turner and Nist that she was subsequently asked to be a part of their wedding day.

Turner and Nist shocked Bachelor Nation fans earlier this month when they announced their decision to part ways — just 90 days after they exchanged vows in a televised wedding ceremony.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations,” Turner said on Good Morning America. “We’ve looked closely at our living situations and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage.”

Hours after the bombshell interview, Us Weekly broke the news that Turner filed to dissolve their marriage in his hometown of Petersburg, Indiana. He cited an “irretrievable breakdown” as the reason behind the split.

Noles, meanwhile, publicly showed her support for the former couple during a joint Instagram video with fellow cast member Kathy Swarts in April.

“Don’t give up on the idea of meeting somebody on a show like that,” Noles told fans. “There are so many people out there who are still in love. And I truly believe those two fell in love.”

She added: “They have their reasons, I’m sure. So be supportive everybody. Stay positive, and we wish them all the best.”

After making her reality TV debut, Noles is focused on her future. The former hair and makeup artist told Us on Thursday that life after 50 has been an age of possibility, saying, “The best part is I don’t care what people think.”

Noles went on to reveal whether she’s received DMs from guys since her Golden Bachelor fame.

“No! I think I’m too strong of a personality. But my wedding business has taken off!” she noted. “I used to believe I was a woman that needed a man but now I know I’m a woman that a man needs!”

With reporting by Rachel Smith