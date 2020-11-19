Back in action! Goldie Hawn opened up about the First Wives Club reunion film, starring her original costars Diane Keaton and Bette Midler.

“The script has to be approved, and right now they’ve just given us another draft, so I gotta read that,” Hawn, 74, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, November 18. “So, we’re inching our way toward it, let’s put it that way.”

In the upcoming film, the three women will be together at Christmas — along with their respective children and grandchildren — after the man they were all once married to dies in a New York City department store.

“I think it’s all in the execution,” Hawn said of the sequel, Family Jewels. “It’s the writing and the execution. Because giving it back to us, we can play with it and improvise. It’s like three tabla players, playing the tabla and talking to each other and answering. It’s pretty fabulous.”

First Wives Club came out in 1996, and 24 years later, Hawn still has fond memories of working alongside Keaton and Midler, both 74.

“Being with them was amazing,” she recalled. “We laughed and also worked together and also ran lines together. It was really pretty fantastic.”

The reunion was first announced in February, with producer Bradley Fischer gushing about the three women getting back together.

“The chemistry of Diane, Bette and Goldie is unmatched and irresistible,” he said in a statement at the time. “I’m thrilled to help reunite them on screen for generations of fans.”

The Snatched actress looked back at the iconic movie in May 2017, telling Harper’s Bazaar that the leading ladies dealt with sexism while filming the ‘90s hit.

“Even though we were all stars, [Hollywood] was nervous about the movie … we all took a cut in our salary, we all took a cut in our back end,” she told the outlet. “Because the studios were never sanguine on trusting that women carrying a movie would actually work.”

Hawn has kept herself busy after more than 50 years in the entertainment business.

After making a cameo in 2018’s The Christmas Chronicles as Mrs. Claus, the actress starred alongside her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, in its 2020 sequel, which is out now on Netflix.

The Washington, D.C., native has also been focused on her personal life, gearing up to be a grandmother once again.

Earlier this month, Kate Hudson revealed that her sister-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, is pregnant with her and Wyatt Russell’s first child. The couple tied the knot in September 2019 in Aspen, Colorado.

Hawn celebrated the good news alongside her daughter and her daughter-in-law on Sunday, November 15, at a baby shower for the mom-to-be. The bundle of joy will be Hawn’s seventh grandchild.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress, 41, has three children. She shares son Ryder, 16, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham, 9, with ex Matt Bellamy. Hudson is also mother of 2-year-old daughter Rani with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Hawn’s oldest son, Oliver Hudson, also has three children with his wife, Erinn Bartlett. They share sons Wilder, 13, and Bodhi, 10, and daughter Rio, 7.

The Death Becomes Her actress shares Kate and Oliver, 44, with ex-husband Bill Hudson. She shares son Wyatt, 34, with Kurt, whom she’s been with since 1983.

The Tombstone actor, 69, is also father of son Boston Russell from his marriage to Season Hubley.