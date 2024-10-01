If you’re looking for the key to a long-lasting relationship, actress Goldie Hawn has apparently found it.

On Friday, September 27, while attending the MindUp’s The Goldie Hawn Foundation charity event in Los Angeles, the Overboard actress told E! News that when it comes to building and maintaining a successful relationship, “You have to have good sex.”

“Sex is something that connects you and creates more belonging,” the actress explained at the time. “People who have healthy sexual relationships usually last a lot longer.”

Hawn, 78, went on to clarify that it’s not “just because of the act,” but because of “the warmth and the intimacy” that sex “creates” that ultimately lends itself to a sustainable romance that can stand the test of time.

“You have to be nice to each other upon occasion,” Hawn jokingly added.

In addition to keeping things exciting between the sheets, Hawn added that romantic partners must “know you’re not the same person” in order for their relationship to go the distance.

“You don’t think the same oftentimes,” she continued. “And you have to accept that, but you have to measure: ‘Are we having fun, or is this something we want to do? Do we have laughs together? Do we share certain things?’ You don’t have to share everything. We have a lot of expectations, I think, around relationships, but you have to like the person. That’s very important.”

When it comes to what makes a relationship work, Hawn and longtime partner Kurt Russell would certainly know — the pair have been together since 1983, when they reconnected while auditioning for the film Swing Shift. Hawn and Russell first met 15 years prior while filming the 1958 Disney live-action musical The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band.

“I didn’t know Goldie at all outside of having worked with her many years before,” Russell once told Conan O’Brien in a 2017 interview. “I just didn’t know in my mind what I was going to see. She had a great body, and so the first thing that came out was: ‘Man, you got a great figure.’ And it kind of came out quickly and it couldn’t been wrong and she said: ‘Why, thank you.’”

Three years later, the couple welcomed their first child together, Wyatt Russell. Their son joined the couple’s already established blended family, which included Hawn’s children from her previous relationship with Bill Hudson, Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson, and Russell’s son Boston Russell, whom he shares with ex-wife Season Hubley.

“I couldn’t have chosen a better man to be a surrogate father for Oliver and Kate,” Bill, 74, previously told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview. “He’s a straight shooter. There is no BS with him. They were both stellar.”

While Hawn clearly isn’t afraid to dish out the relationship advice, Russell is more cautious.

“I am the last person in the world to think I should give advice to anybody,” the actor previously told Us in an exclusive interview. “It’s just a day to day.

“She is always my priority,” Russell said of his better half. “We’re ‘of the moment’ people. We just kind of say, ‘What do you feel like? What do you want to do? Do you want to watch something?’”