Goldie Hawn is grandma goals — just ask her granddaughter Rio.

“Vacationing with our family!” Hawn, 78, captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 25, adding a heart emoji. “It’s the greatest gift one could ever have.”

In the snap, Hawn hugged son Oliver Hudson’s 10-year-old daughter, Rio. The duo both wore bathing suits and sunglasses, looking like total twins. Kate Hudson was quick to comment on her mom’s post, sharing sunglasses and heart emojis.

Hawn also wasn’t shy when it came to responding to commenters complementing the actress’ family — and confirming her granddaughter’s identity.

“Adorable. This must be Oliver’s daughter, right?” one social media user wrote. Hawn replied, “Yes! Rio laura Hudson. What a gal xx.”

Other commenters, including director Nancy Meyers, noted how much the pair resemble each other. “Mini you!” wrote Meyers, 74.

A family vacation photo isn’t out of the ordinary for Hawn, who loves sharing pictures with her children and grandkids on social media. The famed actress shares kids Oliver, 47, and Kate, 45, with ex-husband Bill Hudson. She’s also the mother to Wyatt Russell with longtime partner Kurt Russell. (Russell, 73, also shares son Boston Russell with ex-wife Season Hubley.)

Between her four kids, Hawn has seven grandchildren, whom she offered advice to during a March 2023 interview with Variety.

“You’ve got to work for a living, stay compassionate and stay realistic,” she stated. “And I’m passing that on because that was what my father taught me: Stay in reality. Don’t get taken away with everything.”

Hawn continued: “The rest of it is up to them. Being there for them and knowing that they’re going to have to work stuff out themselves, as hard as it is.”

Oliver is a father to Rio along with Wilder Brooks, 16, and Bodhi, 13, whom he shares with wife Erinn Bartlett. Kate shares son Ryder, 20, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham, 12, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and Rani, 5, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. Wyatt, 37, and wife Meredith Hagner share kids Buddy, 2, and Boone, 4 months.

“My children are really great with their children,” Hawn gushed to People in March 2022. “That’s the way it works. As a parent, you basically raise your children to raise their children appropriately as well. So that’s that domino effect. And as parents, we have a tremendous responsibility.”

Hawn also told the publication that her kids implement the MindUp “principals” when parenting. The actress founded the MindUp organization in 2003 that focuses on the mental health of children.

“We want our children to have agency over their emotions,” Hawn told People. “The brain is an amazing thing. And we need to use it like a muscle, and strengthen it.”