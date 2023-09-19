Gary Woodland is in the process of recovering after having surgery to remove a brain tumor.

“After a long surgery, the majority of the tumor has been removed and he is currently resting,” read a statement shared via Woodland’s Instagram page on Monday, September 18. “At this time, the family requests space and privacy to be together. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers as he gets started on the road to recovery.”

The golf and sports community sent their well wishes to Woodland, 39, following his surgery including Von Miller, Colt Knost, Billy Horschel and others.

“Get well, Gary! ❤️🙏,” ESPN commentator Jay Bilas commented on Monday.

Back in August, Woodland shared that he would be having surgery the following month to remove a lesion found on his brain.

“I was diagnosed a few months ago and have been trying to treat symptoms with medication,” he wrote via Instagram. “After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we’ve made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action.”

He continued: “I’m in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone.”

Woodland got his start in the professional golf realm in 2007 when he played in a handful of tournaments on the Nationwide Tour. The following year, he qualified for his first PGA Tour. However, his season didn’t pan out as he had a shoulder injury that took him out for the season after 18 appearances.

After recovering from his injury, Woodland made his way back to the course. While he struggled his first year back, he made his comeback in 2011. In that same year, he took home his first PGA title which secured him a spot at the Masters Tournament that same year. In addition to getting four PGA Tour wins, Woodland won his first U.S. Open in 2019 where he defeated the two-time defending champion, Brooks Koepka.

This season, Woodland has played in 24 events where he finished in the top 10 twice. In April, Woodland took to the course for his first tournament of the season at the Georgia PGA event.

“Lacin’ up for the first major of the year. Bring on Rd. 1 in Georgia,” he shared via Instagram at the time alongside a video of him getting ready.

Along with his golf career, Woodland is a family man. He and his wife, Gabby Granado, wed in 2016 and share three children son Jax, 6, and twin daughters Maddox and Lennox, both 4.