Golfer Will Zalatoris met his wife, Caitlin Sellers, while attending Wake Forest University and she’s been by his side ever since.

The pair went public with their romance in 2018, the same year that Zalatoris went pro in golf.

The following year, he gushed about Sellers on her birthday, writing via Instagram in July 2019, “Happy 24th, Love! Thankful for you beyond belief. More Austin, TX, please.”

On and off the course, Zalatoris had a big year in 2021 when he proposed to Sellers that April and finished as the runner-up in his Masters debut. Months later, he was named the PGA Tour’s Rookie of the Year.

Zalatoris and Sellers said “I do” in December 2022. Throughout their relationship, Sellers has remained Zalatoris’ No. 1 fan, even helping him heal from a back surgery in 2023 that sidelined his career.

Scroll down for a complete look at their relationship:

December 2018

“This was fun … let’s do this again,” Zalatoris captioned an Instagram snap of the couple in San Francisco, confirming their relationship.

May 2019

Zalatoris gushed over his then-girlfriend after she earned her Master’s degree from the University of Texas, Austin.

“Now I can say between the two of us we have two degrees. Promise I’ll be the one to get the third,” he teased, referring to him not graduating college before going pro. “Way to go on getting your Masters from UT today. So proud of you. I know how hard you’ve worked. Love you, way to go!!!”

October 2019

The pair went back to Wake Forest in North Carolina for a fun-filled weekend. “I swear the only thing we didn’t do in 48 hours is get our picture taken by Dean Shore,” Zalatoris joked via Instagram. “Besides that we ate, drank, and hiked four years of college in two days.”

July 2020

“Happy 25th, Love. Nice to finally be with you on your birthday❤️,” he wrote via social media while visiting Sellers in Dallas.

April 2021

“Best day of my life. I love you,” the athlete wrote via Instagram, announcing his and Sellers’ engagement.

September 2021

When Zalatoris won Rookie of the Year, he gave his then-fiancée a sweet shout-out. “This wouldn’t be possible without the support of this special girl, my family, my team, and my sponsors,” he captioned a photo with Sellers and his trophy. “Excited and motivated as ever to make 2021-2022 even better.”

August 2022

Sellers was on hand to watch Zalatoris win the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

December 2022

“Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend,” the golfer wrote via social media, confirming that he and Sellers had tied the knot. “I love you.”

April 2023

Zalatoris had to withdraw from the Masters after feeling a jarring pain in his back during his opening round. Days later, he underwent microdiscectomy surgery and was out for the rest of the season. He recovered at home with Sellers.

July 2023

“Wimbledon was incredible. Bucket list day with my Love,” Zalatoris wrote via social media after taking in the tennis tournament in England. “In golf news…I get to start chipping this week!”

August 2023

Zalatoris gave the PGA Tour an update on his recovery, saying, “It’s been a long journey, but at the same time, it kind of put things in perspective.” He noted that it’s been “a really good break for me mentally” and he used the time to graduate from Wake Forest.

He also enjoyed time with his wife, adding, “Caitlin and I have had a little fun, went to Wimbledon.”

December 2023

Zalatoris made his competitive return to golf at Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge.

February 2024

Two months after his comeback tournament, Zalatoris competed at the Genesis Open. After finishing in second place, Sellers couldn’t contain her smile, according to ESPN. She reportedly pointed at her phone in celebration, signaling to Zalatoris that he would likely be in the Players Championship.

April 2024

One year after having to withdraw from the Masters, Zalatoris returned to the Augusta, Georgia, course with Sellers by his side. His wife was his caddy during one of the first days of play.