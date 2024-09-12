Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Holly, is engaged to British Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer, Adam Peaty!

“I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now. I still [remember] how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you,” Holly, 24, captioned a series of photos showing off her engagement ring via Instagram on Thursday, September 12.

“Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I love you & I cannot wait to be your wife 🤍,” Holly continued.

“I promise to always be there with you and George, I’m so greatful to be in his life and I cannot wait for more,” she added, referring to Peaty’s 4-year-old son, George, with his ex-girlfriend, Eirianedd Munro.

Holly concluded her post, “Everything is better with you. Everything has been better since you. Here’s to forever. 💍🫶🏻✨🪩💗🧁”

Peaty simply commented on the post, “🕊️🤍.”

Holly and Peaty, 29, have been dating for three years and first met when Peaty and Holly’s sister, Tilly, 22, appeared as celebrity contestants on Strictly Come Dancing — the U.K. equivalent of Dancing With the Stars — in 2021.

“Couldn’t be happier for you both!! I love you guys 🫶🏼❤️💍💍,” Tilly commented under Holly’s post.

Peaty won the men’s 100-meter breaststroke at the 2016 Rio Olympics and retained the title at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which took place in 2021. He won silver in the same event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Peaty also took gold in the mixed 4×100-meter medley relay with his Team GB teammates in 2020. He won two silver medals in the men’s 4×100-meter medley relay in 2016 and 2020.

Holly, meanwhile, is one of six children shared by Hell’s Kitchen star Ramsay and his wife, Tana. They also share daughter Megan, Holly’s twin brother Jack, 24, Tilly, Oscar, 5, and Jesse James, 10 months.

Ramsay announced baby Jesse’s birth via Instagram in November 2023. “What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done 👊🏼❤️❤️,” he wrote.

“It’s been a nerve-wracking 9 months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle,” Tana wrote via her Instagram at the time. “Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much ❤️🙏🏼.”