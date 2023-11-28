Hollywood’s hottest stars hit the Big Apple in style for the 2023 Gotham Awards, from Margot Robbie and Robert De Niro to Natalie Portman and Charles Melton.

The ceremony, presented by the Gotham Film & Media Institute, was held on Monday, November 27, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Some of the year’s biggest films, including Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon, received special tributes while independent movies such as Past Lives and Anatomy of a Fall took home major trophies in standout categories.

When Melton, 32, was announced as the Outstanding Supporting Performance winner for his role in May December, his costar Portman, 42, was quick to celebrate. “She was very proud,” an onlooker exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that Portman “was the most animated she was all night” after Melton’s win.

The true show-stopper, however, was De Niro’s rousing speech while delivering the Gotham Historical Icon & Creator Tribute to Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon. “History isn’t history any more. Truth is not truth,” De Niro, 80, declared on stage. “Even facts are being replaced by alternative facts and driven by conspiracy theories and ugliness.”

De Niro claimed that his comments were “edited” without his knowledge, but that didn’t deter him from calling out former President Donald Trump‘s “lies.” De Niro was “clearly upset” with the teleprompter mishap, per the insider.

Scroll down for more exclusive backstage details from the 2023 Gotham Awards:

Robert De Niro’s Unedited Speech

When De Niro took the stage, he told the audience his speech was “edited” but went on to read the full version regardless. “It was very dramatic and very tense,” the insider tells Us.

Natalie Portman Bonds With Charles Melton

Portman “jumped out of her seat” when her May December costar won the award for Outstanding Supporting Performance. The twosome appeared “very friendly” with one another and stepped outside for smoke breaks at various points throughout the night. “They seem close,” the onlooker says.

Margot Robbie Gives Her Best ‘Barbie’

Robbie was greeted by crowds cheering “Hi Barbie,” which she happily echoed in response. The actress emulated the 1964 Black Magic Barbie in an all-black Prada ensemble.

Laura Dern and Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’ Reunion

Dern and Gerwig, who worked together on the 2019 movie Little Women, were spotted with Robbie at the event. The trio “seemed very excited to be hanging out,” per the insider.

Bradley Cooper Lets Loose

The Maestro star was “in great spirits” and laughed all night.

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell’s Date Night

The couple, who have been married since 2017, were seen getting cozy during the rare public outing. Bell wrapped his arm around Mara throughout the night, and she “cheered loudly” when he took the stage to present an award.

Leonardo DiCaprio Lurks Backstage

DiCaprio attempted to stay under the radar backstage and only made a brief appearance at the afterparty. “He said hi to a few people … then left,” the insider tells Us.