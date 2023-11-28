Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Inside the Gotham Awards: From Margot Robbie’s ‘Hi Barbie’ to Natalie Portman and Charles Melton’s Bond

By
Margot Robbie Inside the Gotham Awards
Margot RobbieTaylor Hill/FilmMagic

Hollywood’s hottest stars hit the Big Apple in style for the 2023 Gotham Awards, from Margot Robbie and Robert De Niro to Natalie Portman and Charles Melton.

The ceremony, presented by the Gotham Film & Media Institute, was held on Monday, November 27, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Some of the year’s biggest films, including Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon, received special tributes while independent movies such as Past Lives and Anatomy of a Fall took home major trophies in standout categories.

When Melton, 32, was announced as the Outstanding Supporting Performance winner for his role in May December, his costar Portman, 42, was quick to celebrate. “She was very proud,” an onlooker exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that Portman “was the most animated she was all night” after Melton’s win.

The true show-stopper, however, was De Niro’s rousing speech while delivering the Gotham Historical Icon & Creator Tribute to Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon. “History isn’t history any more. Truth is not truth,” De Niro, 80, declared on stage. “Even facts are being replaced by alternative facts and driven by conspiracy theories and ugliness.”

Everything to Know About Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore s May December Film From Plot to Cast 344

Related: Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore's 'May December' Film: What to Know

De Niro claimed that his comments were “edited” without his knowledge, but that didn’t deter him from calling out former President Donald Trump‘s “lies.” De Niro was “clearly upset” with the teleprompter mishap, per the insider.

Scroll down for more exclusive backstage details from the 2023 Gotham Awards:

Robert De Niro’s Unedited Speech

When De Niro took the stage, he told the audience his speech was “edited” but went on to read the full version regardless. “It was very dramatic and very tense,” the insider tells Us.

Robert De Niro Inside the Gotham Awards
Robert De Niro Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Natalie Portman Bonds With Charles Melton

Portman “jumped out of her seat” when her May December costar won the award for Outstanding Supporting Performance. The twosome appeared “very friendly” with one another and stepped outside for smoke breaks at various points throughout the night. “They seem close,” the onlooker says.

Natalie Portman Inside the Gotham Awards
Natalie Portman Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Margot Robbie Gives Her Best ‘Barbie’

Robbie was greeted by crowds cheering “Hi Barbie,” which she happily echoed in response. The actress emulated the 1964 Black Magic Barbie in an all-black Prada ensemble.

Charles Melton Inside the Gotham Awards
Charles Melton Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Laura Dern and Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’ Reunion

Dern and Gerwig, who worked together on the 2019 movie Little Women, were spotted with Robbie at the event. The trio “seemed very excited to be hanging out,” per the insider.

Bradley Cooper Lets Loose

The Maestro star was “in great spirits” and laughed all night.

Amazon
Deal of the Day 33 Best Extended Cyber Week Deals on Amazon View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us jQuery( document ).ready( function( $ ) { var randomNumber = Math.floor(Math.random() * 100); if (randomNumber < 96 && $('#news-block .shop-with-us__container').length ) { // Show the shop-with-us__container 96% of the time $('#news-block .shop-with-us__container').show(); $('#news-block .news-widget, #news-block .newsletter-form').remove(); } else { if( $('#news-block .shop-with-us__container').length ) { $('#news-block .shop-with-us__container').remove(); } if( 0 === parseInt( $.now() ) % 2 ) { $( '#news-block .news-widget' ).remove(); } else { $( '#news-block .newsletter-form' ).remove(); $( '#news-block .news-widget' ).show(); if ( navigator.userAgent.match( /(iPod|iPhone|iPad)/ ) ) { $( '#news-block .news-widget .google-news' ).remove(); } else { $( '#news-block .news-widget .apple-news' ).remove(); } } } } ); Bradley Cooper Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell’s Date Night

The couple, who have been married since 2017, were seen getting cozy during the rare public outing. Bell wrapped his arm around Mara throughout the night, and she “cheered loudly” when he took the stage to present an award.

Leonardo DiCaprio Lurks Backstage

DiCaprio attempted to stay under the radar backstage and only made a brief appearance at the afterparty. “He said hi to a few people … then left,” the insider tells Us.

In this article

1257369073brad 206

Bradley Cooper

Kate Mara
Leonardo Dicaprio bio

Leonardo DiCaprio
See Natalie Portman as Female Thor for the 1st Time

Natalie Portman
Suspect Arrested in Connection to Robert De Niro Grandson Leandro Death

Robert de Niro

More Stories