Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Graceland Questions Authenticity of Elvis Presley Memorabilia Ahead of Auction

By
Elvis Presley Memorabilia Auction House Faces Scrutiny Over Authenticity Concerns
Priscilla Presley Monica Schipper/Getty Images

GWS Auctions, a notable auction house known for selling Elvis Presley memorabilia and connected to Priscilla Presley, is facing criticism from Graceland executives over the authenticity of some items.

Joel Weinshanker, managing partner of Elvis Presley Enterprises, shared his doubts with NBC News after noticing a black grommet jacket, purportedly worn by Elvis in 1972, listed for sale by GWS Auctions. Weinshanker stated that this one-of-a-kind jacket, a unique piece custom-made for Elvis, is part of Graceland’s private collection.

“We know there was only one made, and guess what? We have it in our archives,” Weinshanker said in the report published on Friday, July 19. NBC confirmed this during a visit to Elvis’ Memphis estate, where they were shown the jacket and its receipt.

This jacket is one of several items raising questions at Graceland. Other disputed memorabilia listed by GWS includes various pieces of Elvis’ jewelry and even his plane.

Priscilla Presley Never Had Any Desire to Remarry After Elvis Presley

Related: Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

GWS Auctions, based in California, gained fame for its Elvis memorabilia sales. Brigitte Kruse, the owner, developed a relationship with Elvis’ ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, and even acted as her power of attorney. While Priscilla, 79, provided letters to verify authenticity for some items, Graceland notes that some were in Elvis’ possession long after their 1973 divorce. Priscilla and Kruse’s relationship has since deteriorated.

Elvis Presley Memorabilia Auction House Faces Scrutiny Over Authenticity Concerns
Elvis Presley Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

These concerns come shortly after Priscilla Presley filed a lawsuit against Kruse and several other business associates, accusing them of 12 different complaints, including financial elder abuse. Celebrity attorney Marty Singer filed the lawsuit on behalf of Priscilla, 79, on Thursday, July 18, alleging that the associates planned to “drain her of every last penny she had.”

Court documents obtained by Us Weekly allege that Kruse, Kevin Fialko, Vahe Sislyan, and Lynn Walker Wright “meticulously planned” a scheme to exploit Priscilla, isolating her from key individuals and deceiving her into believing they would manage her personal and financial affairs.

Amal Clooney

Deal of the Day

Still Going! Amal Clooney’s Favorite Anti-Frizz Spray is Still 20% off on Amazon! View Deal

Elvis Presley’s Graceland Mansion: Everything to Know

Related: Inside Elvis Presley’s Graceland: Everything to Know

Singer further claimed that the defendants intended to control Presley’s finances, forcing her into “a form of indentured servitude” where she would work while they would “receive the lion’s share of any revenue that she was able to earn in the future.”

Elvis Presley Memorabilia Auction House Faces Scrutiny Over Authenticity Concerns
Graceland Mike Brown/Getty Images

The documents allege that Kruse and Fialko “misappropriated, [embezzled] and converted” over $1 million from Priscilla.

Priscilla is seeking to stop the defendants from accessing her financials and to be held accountable. She is seeking a jury trial and $1 million in damages plus attorney fees.

In this article

Elvis Presley Bio

Elvis Presley
Priscilla Presley Bio

Priscilla Presley

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!