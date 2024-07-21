GWS Auctions, a notable auction house known for selling Elvis Presley memorabilia and connected to Priscilla Presley, is facing criticism from Graceland executives over the authenticity of some items.

Joel Weinshanker, managing partner of Elvis Presley Enterprises, shared his doubts with NBC News after noticing a black grommet jacket, purportedly worn by Elvis in 1972, listed for sale by GWS Auctions. Weinshanker stated that this one-of-a-kind jacket, a unique piece custom-made for Elvis, is part of Graceland’s private collection.

“We know there was only one made, and guess what? We have it in our archives,” Weinshanker said in the report published on Friday, July 19. NBC confirmed this during a visit to Elvis’ Memphis estate, where they were shown the jacket and its receipt.

This jacket is one of several items raising questions at Graceland. Other disputed memorabilia listed by GWS includes various pieces of Elvis’ jewelry and even his plane.

GWS Auctions, based in California, gained fame for its Elvis memorabilia sales. Brigitte Kruse, the owner, developed a relationship with Elvis’ ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, and even acted as her power of attorney. While Priscilla, 79, provided letters to verify authenticity for some items, Graceland notes that some were in Elvis’ possession long after their 1973 divorce. Priscilla and Kruse’s relationship has since deteriorated.

These concerns come shortly after Priscilla Presley filed a lawsuit against Kruse and several other business associates, accusing them of 12 different complaints, including financial elder abuse. Celebrity attorney Marty Singer filed the lawsuit on behalf of Priscilla, 79, on Thursday, July 18, alleging that the associates planned to “drain her of every last penny she had.”

Court documents obtained by Us Weekly allege that Kruse, Kevin Fialko, Vahe Sislyan, and Lynn Walker Wright “meticulously planned” a scheme to exploit Priscilla, isolating her from key individuals and deceiving her into believing they would manage her personal and financial affairs.

Singer further claimed that the defendants intended to control Presley’s finances, forcing her into “a form of indentured servitude” where she would work while they would “receive the lion’s share of any revenue that she was able to earn in the future.”

The documents allege that Kruse and Fialko “misappropriated, [embezzled] and converted” over $1 million from Priscilla.

Priscilla is seeking to stop the defendants from accessing her financials and to be held accountable. She is seeking a jury trial and $1 million in damages plus attorney fees.