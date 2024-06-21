Taylor Swift is no stranger to seeing sparks fly, but a recent fire in the apartment of her kitchen nearly caused everything to go up in flames.

In a video posted Friday, June 21, by her friend and freshly minted collaborator Gracie Abrams, the pop star, 34, can be seen wielding a fire extinguisher as she confronts a small blaze on the kitchen counter in her Tribeca home.

“What do I do about this?” Swift can be heard asking nervously. “I think we’re gonna die.”

While holding the camera, Abrams — who opened for Swift on select dates of her Eras Tour last year — attempts to talk Swift off the ledge while showing the fanning flames. “No, we’re not gonna die,” she assures Swift.

After struggling with the extinguisher for a few seconds, Swift eventually gets it to work and sprays the flames with its contents.

As the apartment fills with powdery smoke, Swift can be seen standing motionless in disbelief with her mouth agape.

“Our purses are ruined, and my shoes,” Swift eventually manages to say. “And the whole room, I think.”

While laughing, Abrams jokes, “It smells really good, though.”

The fiery incident came after a night of songwriting for the pair, which resulted in the collaboration “Us,” featured on Abrams’ recently released sophomore album, The Secret of Us.

“Writing this entire song from 2am to 6am was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in my life,” Abrams shared. “@taylorswift13 now we know how to use a fire extinguisher. I love you.”

In a separate video posted on Friday, Abrams and Swift can be seen excitedly writing the song together, with Abrams at the piano and Swift writing and singing lyrics from her phone.

“You never read up on it, shame, could’ve learned somethin’,” they sing. “Robert Bly on my nightstand, gifts from you, how ironic.”

The song is coproduced and cowritten by Aaron Dessner, cofounder of The National and frequent Swift collaborator, who gushed about the experience of working with the dynamic duo.

“It was just really fun to watch the chemistry of Gracie and Taylor bouncing off each other,” Dessner told Billboard in a story published Tuesday, June 18. “Gracie in total wonder and awe watching how Taylor records and produces her vocal performances and builds the world.”

Abrams will return to the road with Swift on the final North American leg of the Eras Tour later this year. The Secret of Us is available now.